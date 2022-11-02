 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Authorities seize $50,000 in stolen items Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Authorities seize multiple stolen valuables from rural SFC property Wednesday

Multiple pieces of stolen property are loaded onto a St. Francois County Sheriff's Department tow vehicle after police seized the items from a rural property on Wednesday.

 St. Francois County Sheriff's Department

Law enforcement officers served a search warrant on Wednesday, reportedly seizing more than $50,000 in stolen items from a rural property in southern St. Francois County.

According to a press release from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, members of the sheriff’s department, along with investigators from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, served a search warrant in the 4300 block of Village Road in the southern end of the county Wednesday morning.

A joint investigation with the two participating agencies culminated with the execution of the warrant.

Officials said numerous items of stolen property were located and seized by investigators at the address. Authorities estimated the total value of the stolen property to be about $50,000. 

Additional details have not been released pending the filing of formal charges which are in the process of being sought. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available from official sources.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

0 Comments
1
0
2
0
3

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Clock falls back one hour on Nov. 6 for daylight saving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News