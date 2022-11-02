Authorities seize $50,000 in stolen items Wednesday

Law enforcement officers served a search warrant on Wednesday, reportedly seizing more than $50,000 in stolen items from a rural property in southern St. Francois County.

According to a press release from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, members of the sheriff’s department, along with investigators from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, served a search warrant in the 4300 block of Village Road in the southern end of the county Wednesday morning.

A joint investigation with the two participating agencies culminated with the execution of the warrant.

Officials said numerous items of stolen property were located and seized by investigators at the address. Authorities estimated the total value of the stolen property to be about $50,000.

Additional details have not been released pending the filing of formal charges which are in the process of being sought. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available from official sources.