 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Authorities still searching for man wanted for assault

  • Updated
  • 0
Police in Ste Gen. looking for man charged with assault, kidnapping

Danny Wesley Brown

 Posted by Ste. Genevieve Sheriff's Office

Authorities are still looking for a Perry County man wanted for assault in Ste. Genevieve County.

Danny Wesley Brown, 60, of Perryville, has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault; two counts of armed criminal action; kidnapping; first-degree burglary; and unlawful use of a weapon. No bond has been set.

Police in Ste Gen. looking for man charged with assault, kidnapping

Police say Danny Wesley Brown was last seen in a 2016 Chevrolet Suburban with Missouri plates of 3SA-J53. The man is wanted on multiple felony charges, including assault and kidnapping.

The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Department asked for the public’s help in locating Brown on Friday. The post stated Brown was last known to be traveling in the St. Louis County area and he has family in the Alton, Illinois area. He was last seen in a 2016 Chevy Suburban with Missouri plates of 3SA-J53.

He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you know where Brown is located, contact the appropriate law enforcement jurisdiction or call Central Dispatch at 573-883-5215.

According to the probable cause statement, deputies were dispatched at 11:26 p.m. Dec. 29 to a residence on Copper Mine Road for a disturbance that had occurred. The reporting party said Brown, identified as his girlfriend’s husband, had come to the residence, where he held him and his girlfriend hostage and assaulted him. He said Brown left the residence in an unknown vehicle.

People are also reading…

The victim was bleeding from several cuts to his face and blood was splattered on the floor and by the doorway.

The victim said Brown entered the house and was armed with a handgun. He said Brown pointed the gun at them several times, stating he was going to kill them. He said Brown hit him several times and shoved the woman to the ground several times. He said Brown pressed the gun against her forehead at one point.

Showrunners Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese announced the news on Instagram via a joint statement on Monday.

He said the incident went on for 20 minutes. He said when Brown left, he fired three shots outside the residence.

The woman said Brown told them if they called the police, he would come back and kill them. She said Brown is normally armed with up to three handguns.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rhodes robbed Friday

Rhodes robbed Friday

Farmington Police are searching for four suspects in an armed robbery that occurred Friday at Rhodes 101 on West Columbia Street.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Venezuela president says he's willing to normalize ties with U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News