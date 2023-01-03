Authorities still searching for man wanted for assault

Authorities are still looking for a Perry County man wanted for assault in Ste. Genevieve County.

Danny Wesley Brown, 60, of Perryville, has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault; two counts of armed criminal action; kidnapping; first-degree burglary; and unlawful use of a weapon. No bond has been set.

The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Department asked for the public’s help in locating Brown on Friday. The post stated Brown was last known to be traveling in the St. Louis County area and he has family in the Alton, Illinois area. He was last seen in a 2016 Chevy Suburban with Missouri plates of 3SA-J53.

He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you know where Brown is located, contact the appropriate law enforcement jurisdiction or call Central Dispatch at 573-883-5215.

According to the probable cause statement, deputies were dispatched at 11:26 p.m. Dec. 29 to a residence on Copper Mine Road for a disturbance that had occurred. The reporting party said Brown, identified as his girlfriend’s husband, had come to the residence, where he held him and his girlfriend hostage and assaulted him. He said Brown left the residence in an unknown vehicle.

The victim was bleeding from several cuts to his face and blood was splattered on the floor and by the doorway.

The victim said Brown entered the house and was armed with a handgun. He said Brown pointed the gun at them several times, stating he was going to kill them. He said Brown hit him several times and shoved the woman to the ground several times. He said Brown pressed the gun against her forehead at one point.

He said the incident went on for 20 minutes. He said when Brown left, he fired three shots outside the residence.

The woman said Brown told them if they called the police, he would come back and kill them. She said Brown is normally armed with up to three handguns.