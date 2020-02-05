A month after skeletal remains were found in the area of Old Mines, no identification has been made.
On Jan. 5, a citizen walking in the woods found skeletal remains in the 10,000 block of Rockhill Road in Washington County. It appeared the remains had been there for years.
Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen said on Wednesday that he has received many calls about unsolved missing person cases that fit the description of the body. It is believed that the person was male, aged 40-60 years old, 5 foot 9 to 5 foot 10, with brown hair and rib fractures that had healed.
You have free articles remaining.
Jacobsen said that one missing person in particular (who had gone missing in 2013) seemed to match the description and was from the Washington County area. However, dental records showed it was not him.
Jacobsen said apparently extraction of DNA from bone material is extensive and expensive. Different labs were contacted to do testing for an identification but they would not do the tests. A lab at the University of North Texas, which has a grant to do testing, is conducting the DNA test. It could be a year or more before the sheriff's department gets the results, he said.
If you have information that could assist investigators, call Washington County Central Dispatch at 573-438-1079.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.