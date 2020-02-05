{{featured_button_text}}
death investigation
File

A month after skeletal remains were found in the area of Old Mines, no identification has been made.

On Jan. 5, a citizen walking in the woods found skeletal remains in the 10,000 block of Rockhill Road in Washington County. It appeared the remains had been there for years. 

Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen said on Wednesday that he has received many calls about unsolved missing person cases that fit the description of the body. It is believed that the person was male, aged 40-60 years old, 5 foot 9 to 5 foot 10, with brown hair and rib fractures that had healed. 

Jacobsen said that one missing person in particular (who had gone missing in 2013) seemed to match the description and was from the Washington County area. However, dental records showed it was not him.

Jacobsen said apparently extraction of DNA from bone material is extensive and expensive. Different labs were contacted to do testing for an identification but they would not do the tests. A lab at the University of North Texas, which has a grant to do testing, is conducting the DNA test. It could be a year or more before the sheriff's department gets the results, he said.

If you have information that could assist investigators, call Washington County Central Dispatch at 573-438-1079.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Load comments