Bagshaw charged with incest
A Park Hills man has been charged with incest this week and could face additional charges as an investigation continues.

Clifford Bagshaw, 59, was charged in St. Francois County Tuesday with one count of incest involving a developmentally disabled family member.

According to a probable cause statement from the Park Hills Police Department, Bagshaw was observed on Monday in the bedroom of the woman, who is a young adult with a diminished mental capacity.

While in the woman's bedroom, it appeared to a family member that Bagshaw was having her perform a sex act on him.

Another family member reportedly provided security camera footage, which confirmed that Bagshaw was engaged in a sex act with the woman.

According to the report, this is an ongoing investigation, and additional charges may later be submitted to the court, including events that may have occurred while the woman lived at another residence.

Bagshaw was booked at the St. Francois County Jail, and a $50,000 cash or surety bond was set in the case.

If released on bail, Bagshaw is required to wear a GPS monitoring device and is prohibited from having contact with the woman or any witnesses in the pending case.

Additionally, Bagshaw is prohibited from being present at any school, daycare, public park, or facility designed for use by children or persons with developmental impairments while released on bond.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

