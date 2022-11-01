Baldwin faces charges in Iron County after arrest near school bus stop

An area man was arrested in Iron County on Friday after allegedly threatening to shoot a school bus.

A statement from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media Friday night explained that about 3 p.m. Friday, Sheriff Jeff Burkett received a call from Central Dispatch about a report of an armed subject threatening to cause harm to others. The person was reportedly wearing camouflage and was located at the entrance of Hidden Valley Lakes and Highway 49.

As the sheriff and Iron County deputies were en route, they were notified that the man was armed with an AR-15 rifle.

Officials said Central Dispatch contacted Chief Ben Starnes of the Annapolis Police Department and informed him of the reports.

As school bus driver Scott Oatman, who also serves as Annapolis’ mayor, approached his routine stop in the area, he reportedly noticed the armed man at the location and made the quick decision to continue past that stop. Annapolis Police Chief Starnes arrived on the scene and secured the armed man minutes later. Shortly after, Iron County Sheriff’s deputies took the man into custody.

The man was identified as Bryan S. Baldwin, 43, residing within the Hidden Valley Lakes development in Annapolis, according to police. Witnesses on the scene reportedly told police that Baldwin had said he was going to shoot the school bus.

Sheriff Burkett said that at the time of the arrest, Baldwin was in possession of an AR-15 rifle with two loaded magazines and a handgun. The sheriff said the quick actions and communication from Iron County Dispatch and law enforcement working together saved lives on Friday.

“Special thanks to Chief Starnes and Scott Oatman today for their quick actions,” he said in the statement. “Law Enforcement trains for these types of situations, and today, that training paid off. We will continue to protect the citizens of Iron County. Baldwin is now facing multiple felony charges.”

Court filings indicate that Baldwin was charged with assault related to an incident at the Iron County Jail following his arrest.

The charges against Baldwin include three counts of third-degree assault/special victim and one count of escape or attempted escape from confinement by striking a person.

According to a probable cause statement from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, at about 5:20 p.m. on Friday, Baldwin was detained at the county detention facility pending a warrant.

The report states that a corrections officer opened the cell door, and Baldwin said he needed medical attention after he had already been seen by EMS personnel approximately two hours earlier.

A sergeant at the jail came in and ordered Baldwin to move away from the door of the cell into the corner. Baldwin reportedly refused the orders, and when the sergeant attempted to use a soft hand escort, the man allegedly punched the sergeant in the face.

The report states Baldwin started to run out of the cell and punched another officer in the face with a closed fist. An officer then attempted to use a taser to gain control of Baldwin, but the taser reportedly failed.

Baldwin pushed the officer up against a cabinet in the hallway, jamming and bending the officer’s left ring finger, according to the report. The detained man reportedly attempted to remove the taser from the officer, but the officer was able to remain in control of the taser.

The report states the officer grabbed Baldwin as he attempted to run out of the hallway and was able to restrain Baldwin with the help of another officer. Baldwin was then reportedly seen again by Iron County EMS personnel.