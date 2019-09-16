A local man with pending drug trafficking charges has been arrested and charged with new drug trafficking charges this week.
Brian Bales, 47, Terre Du Lac, was charged Monday with second-degree drug trafficking, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while revoked/suspended - first offense.
According to a probable cause statement by Cpl. Brad Judge of the Desloge Police Department, on Sunday, Judge was dispatched to Janice Street in Desloge. When he arrived, he came into contact with Bales who had been arrested for driving a BMW on Marty Drive with a suspended license. The arresting officer had reportedly smelled the odor of marijuana coming from Bales’ car while making the arrest and Judge was called to the scene for assistance.
Judge stated in the report that he approached the BMW that Bales had been driving with his K-9 and immediately smelled the odor of marijuana. The K-9 reportedly alerted to the presence of a controlled substance at the driver's side door and in the trunk of the vehicle.
While Judge made his way around the vehicle with the K9, he observed a handgun in plain view sticking out by the passenger seat of the vehicle which was later seized.
During a physical search of the vehicle, Judge reports that he located a baggie of a leafy green substance that he identified as marijuana in the driver's door panel of the car. Judge also states that he located a box in the trunk of the vehicle that was not locked. Inside the box, Judge reportedly found $10,140 in cash, 92 grams of a white crystal substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, two baggies of a green leafy substance that he identified as marijuana, and two used syringes.
Bales was transported to the St. Francois County Jail where he was held on a 24-hour hold while a warrant was being applied for.
A warrant on the charges was issued Monday for Bales with no bond.
Court records show that Bales has pending drug trafficking charges including a case from 2017 in which Bales is charged with first-degree drug trafficking and another case from 2018 in which he’s charged with first-degree trafficking drugs. In both cases, Bales is also charged with unlawful use of a weapon.
Additionally, Bales was charged earlier this year with second-degree drug trafficking, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. All of Bales’ prior trafficking cases mentioned in the report are still pending and he had been out on a $500,000 bond since June awaiting trial.
