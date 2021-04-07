Baxtron charged with rape

A local man is facing a rape charge in St. Francois County. He is accused of having non-consensual sexual contact with a woman who he had reportedly helped out of the pouring rain last month.
Samuel Baxtron, 45, of Leadington, was charged last month with first-degree rape or attempted rape.
According to a probable cause statement from the Leadington Police Department, on March 25, an officer spoke with a woman who said she was walking on Flat River Road in the pouring rain when Baxtron made initial contact with her.
The woman reported that Baxtron told her she looked familiar to him from church. Baxtron then reportedly gave the woman a ride from her storage unit on Flat River Road to the gas station on Chat Street in Leadington.
The report states Baxtron told the woman to text him if she wanted to get out of the cold and rainy weather to get warm and dry off. The woman said she later sent a text message to the man asking him to pick her up, to which he replied, saying he could.
The woman stated Baxtron allowed her to shower at his residence while he dried her clothing. After she finished her shower, the woman said she then got dressed in warm, dry clothing. She reported that Baxtron offered her shot-size amounts of an alcoholic beverage. She recalled that Baxtron poured the alcoholic beverages in the amount of four shots out of her view.
After drinking the alcoholic beverages offered by Baxtron, the woman said she became extremely tired and fell asleep on the man's couch. She told police that she awoke to Baxtron on top of her and engaging in sexual intercourse with her. She said she pushed the man with her legs as hard as she could to get him off her.
The woman stated that she grabbed her pajama bottoms and shorts and ran to the bathroom to lock herself inside and call 911.
The report states that Baxtron was placed under arrest for sexual assault and taken to the St. Francois County Jail. He was booked on the rape charge at the jail and is currently being held without bond.
