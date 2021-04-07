Baxtron charged with rape

A local man is facing a rape charge in St. Francois County. He is accused of having non-consensual sexual contact with a woman who he had reportedly helped out of the pouring rain last month.

Samuel Baxtron, 45, of Leadington, was charged last month with first-degree rape or attempted rape.

According to a probable cause statement from the Leadington Police Department, on March 25, an officer spoke with a woman who said she was walking on Flat River Road in the pouring rain when Baxtron made initial contact with her.

The woman reported that Baxtron told her she looked familiar to him from church. Baxtron then reportedly gave the woman a ride from her storage unit on Flat River Road to the gas station on Chat Street in Leadington.

The report states Baxtron told the woman to text him if she wanted to get out of the cold and rainy weather to get warm and dry off. The woman said she later sent a text message to the man asking him to pick her up, to which he replied, saying he could.