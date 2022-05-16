Belcher charged with rape following allegations in 2014

An area man has been charged following an allegation of rape reported eight years ago. The charge was filed this month after DNA evidence was reportedly processed earlier this year.

Garrett Dewayne Belcher Sr., 37, of Farmington, was charged in St. Francois County on Wednesday with one count of first-degree rape or attempted rape.

According to a probable cause statement from the Park Hills Police Department, a woman reported to police that on Feb. 2, 2014, she woke up to her pants being pulled down, followed by Belcher engaging in intercourse with her. The woman reportedly recalled rolling over and hitting the man to get him off of her.

The report states a sexual assault collection kit was completed at the time of the incident. Earlier this year, on March 23, the DNA was tested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab and confirmed to belong to Belcher, according to police.

The report states that Belcher admitted to having sexual intercourse with the woman.

Belcher was booked at the St. Francois County Detention Center on Wednesday, and a $100,000 bond was set in the case. If released on bail, the man is ordered to comply with GPS and pre-trial monitoring.

Court records show that Belcher has a previous conviction for felony stealing. Reports indicate Belcher pleaded guilty to the stealing charge after an investigation reportedly revealed he and another man had staged a robbery at a Farmington gas station. The man received five years of supervised probation for the offense, which he later violated, and was given seven years to serve in the Missouri Department of Corrections, according to records.

An initial appearance was held on Wednesday in Belcher’s newly filed case, where he waived arraignment. The man is due back in court on Thursday for a confined docket hearing.

