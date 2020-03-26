Benitez charged with rape

A man is facing serious charges following an incident of alleged sexual assault.

Everardo Benitez, 35, is charged in St. Francois County with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, and third-degree kidnapping after a co-worker reported that the man had sexually assaulted her on March 20 while they were working at a business.

According to a probable cause statement from the Terre Du Lac Police Department, an officer was contacted Tuesday by a woman reporting that Benitez had touched her breast and buttocks over her clothing at approximately 10:30 p.m. on March 20.

The woman reported that Benitez then led her into the bathroom where he removed her clothing and had nonconsential sex with her.

The woman stated that she attempted to push Benitez away multiple times throughout the encounter and told him “no” multiple times as well. When another co-worker came into the business, the woman stated that Benitez told her she could not leave until the co-worker had first left. The woman said she did not feel free to leave and therefore stayed.

The report states that during a medical examination, a physician observed multiple bruises on the woman that were not consistent with consensual sexual intercourse.