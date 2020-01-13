Berg gets 15 years

A Farmington man charged in connection with a sexual assault was in court earlier this month where a plea hearing was held just two days before the man was scheduled to face a jury trial in the matter.
Levi Berg, 30, was indicted by a grand jury on three counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and one count of felony statutory rape on June 22, 2017. As part of a plea agreement, Berg entered an Alford plea to the felony statutory rape charge and received a 15-year prison.
In entering an Alford plea, Berg did not admit guilt in the case but acknowledged that there was sufficient evidence to find him guilty if the case were to go to trial.
The victim in the case said Berg touched her inappropriately and he denied the accusation.
Berg has a previous history of sexual offenses and is a registered sex offender, according to court records.
When he was 25 years old, Berg was found guilty of the second-degree statutory rape of a 16-year-old girl. He was sentenced to two years in prison but was credited with time served since he had been incarcerated for more than two years in the county jail awaiting trial.
A jury had found Berg guilty of one Class C felony of second-degree statutory rape, but not guilty of the other charges being pursued, which included one count of statutory rape; three counts of statutory sodomy; and two counts of child molestation.
