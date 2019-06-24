Residents of St. Francois County should be on guard for a scam that has been circulating, particularly with one Farmington woman.
According to a Farmington resident, she received a phone call on Thursday. The caller stated that he was with Publisher’s Clearing House and that she had won a free Chevy Malibu and $3.5 million.
The woman said that she, of course, was initially intrigued by the caller and stated that he was very convincing. The problem came when the man began to tell her how to collect her prize.
The instructions were for her to go to Walmart, Walgreens, or Dollar General and get a pre-paid debit card for the amount of $299. She was then to call back and set up a meeting to provide the card to an agent. The pre-paid card was “for payment of taxes,” according to the man who called.
Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker said he has had some complaints of this nature off and on at various times. “If someone calls you stating you won something, ask your own question, did you enter the sweepstakes?” said Baker.
“If anyone asks for money, that is a huge red flag. If you win something they are not going to ask for up-front payment.”
Baker said if you receive a call from someone claiming to be from a company such as Publisher’s Clearing House, call the customer service number and see if anyone from there actually called.
Publisher’s Clearing House has a number devoted to calling and checking to see if you’re involved in a scam or if individuals have received an actual call. The toll-free number is 1-800-392-4190.
According to the Publisher’s Clearing House website “PCH will notify big winners by mail or by having the PHC Prize Patrol show up at the person’s doorstep – PCH does not notify big winners by telephone, email, or bulk mail. PCH also says there are never any strings attached to a PCH prize, such as sending payment up front or jumping through hoops.
