Bismarck man charged after stabbing

Roy Snyder of Bismarck has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred Feb. 6 in Madison County.

According to the probable cause statement, at approximately 11:46 p.m., the Fredericktown Police Department was dispatched to 206 E. Kelly Street in reference to a medical emergency involving a male who had been stabbed.

The report states when the officer arrived, they could hear two males actively arguing from the front of the residence. They then made entry into the home and made contact to the two males.

Both males were unarmed when the officer arrived and the homeowner was standing in the threshold of his bedroom holding his left arm.

The report states the man's left arm was covered in blood and actively bleeding. The officer observed a deep laceration on the inner part of his forearm near his elbow with skin hanging off where he was cut. Another minor laceration was later found on his neck.

The officer observed the knife that had been used was an approximately 12-inch long knife with trace of blood on the handle.

The officer reported Snyder's right sleeve was partially saturated with blood and his right hand was also covered with blood.

The victim was airlifted to St. Louis Mercy Hospital.

