Bismarck man charged with sodomy, molestation

An area man is facing multiple charges in St. Francois County following allegations he sexually assaulted two children between 2012 and 2016.

Kenneth Allen Cain, 47, of Bismarck, was charged Jan. 13 with five counts of first-degree attempted statutory sodomy involving persons less than 14 years of age and one count of first-degree child molestation.

According to a probable cause statement, on Oct. 21, two individuals disclosed to investigators that Cain had sexually assaulted them on multiple occasions between 2012 and 2016.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The report states the alleged victims, a male and female, were both under 12 years of age during the four-year period when the alleged deviate sexual encounters occurred.

Cain was reportedly booked at the St. Francois County Jail Wednesday, where he remains in custody without bond.

Court records indicate Cain has a prior felony conviction for driving while revoked in St. Francois County and previous misdemeanor convictions for DWI, driving while revoked, and possession of marijuana in St. Francois and Iron counties.