Bismarck man charged with sodomy, molestation

An area man is facing multiple charges in St. Francois County following allegations he sexually assaulted two children between 2012 and 2016.
Kenneth Allen Cain, 47, of Bismarck, was charged Jan. 13 with five counts of first-degree attempted statutory sodomy involving persons less than 14 years of age and one count of first-degree child molestation.
According to a probable cause statement, on Oct. 21, two individuals disclosed to investigators that Cain had sexually assaulted them on multiple occasions between 2012 and 2016.
The report states the alleged victims, a male and female, were both under 12 years of age during the four-year period when the alleged deviate sexual encounters occurred.
Cain was reportedly booked at the St. Francois County Jail Wednesday, where he remains in custody without bond.
Court records indicate Cain has a prior felony conviction for driving while revoked in St. Francois County and previous misdemeanor convictions for DWI, driving while revoked, and possession of marijuana in St. Francois and Iron counties.
The man was sentenced to separate terms of probation for the misdemeanor convictions but received a four-year prison sentence after violating the probation in 2018. That same year, he pleaded guilty to the felony charge of driving while revoked and was given a four-year prison term to serve concurrent to the four years handed down by the court for the probation violation, according to court documents.
A preliminary hearing for the case has been scheduled for March 16.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com