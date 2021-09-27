Blackwell shifts focus, selling memorabilia this week

Blackwell said COVID-19 had everything to do with his decision to work mostly with car auctions at this time.

“Basically when COVID hit in March, it changed probably everybody's business, and by May of this year, vehicles were short. Basically I could get more money at the auction than what I was retailing at the car lot,” he said. “Essentially, I took every car to the auction and got $2,000 more than what I was asking on my car lot. And since then, nothing’s changed. Well, maybe it's worse because there's even more of a shortage of supply (of vehicles).

“So you know, when I liquidated my inventory I started getting offers on the properties and naturally I'm on four and a half acres in Bonne Terre. I can't fill the lot anymore and I don't think I'm going to be able to for about two or three years, to get back to normal. So essentially I got a good offer, sold the property and now I'm just liquidating all the contents which is memorabilia, everything from cars to elephants to roosters. If you've been in the store, you know — there's a lot here.”