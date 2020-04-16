Blanchard charged after jewelry reported missing

A local woman is facing two felony charges after allegedly stealing items worth more than $25,000 from a Farmington home earlier this year.
Haylee Blanchard, 27, of Farmington, was charged Monday in St. Francois County with one count of felony stealing ($25,000 or more) and one count of fraudulent use of a credit/debit device.
According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, Blanchard was allegedly in the residence of a Farmington couple on Jan. 18. The homeowners reported that while inside the home, Blanchard had taken a small oval-shaped jewelry box as well as jewelry, including a diamond necklace and a diamond wedding ring.
Blanchard also allegedly took a JCPenney credit card, a silver compass, and approximately $400 in cash.
Blanchard reportedly returned some of the jewelry, including the diamond ring, to the homeowner's daughter after being confronted about the theft.
The report states that Blanchard used the JCPenney credit card to make $757.01 in fraudulent purchases. In addition to returning some of the stolen jewelry, Blanchard was reportedly found to be in possession of the merchandise purchased from JCPenney with the stolen credit card.
The total value of the stolen items, excluding the credit card, is listed to be in excess of $25,000.
After being charged with the two felony counts Monday, a warrant was issued for Blanchard's arrest, and a personal recognizance bond was requested in the formal criminal complaint.
The requested conditions of the bond are that Blanchard has no contact with the victims or witnesses in this case and appears to all scheduled court hearings.
According to jail records, Blanchard was booked at the St. Francois County Jail Thursday morning and then released.
If convicted on the count of felony stealing ($25,000 or more), Blanchard could face up to 10 years in prison.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.