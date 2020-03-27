Body discovered in Doe Run, two arrested

Two people have been arrested following the discovery of a deceased man Friday morning in Doe Run.

According to a statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Friday, a St. Francois County deputy responded to a property damage call in the Hamilton Town area of Doe Run. During this investigation, the officer discovered a deceased body wrapped in a large piece of carpet near the property of the reporting party.

The deceased was identified as 28-year-old Anthony D. O’Harver, of Farmington.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the death. A 25-year-old female and a 24-year-old male, both of Farmington, were taken into custody late Friday evening following the execution of a search warrant in Farmington, along with Farmington police detectives.

The residence where the two individuals were arrested is believed to be the scene of the homicide, as numerous items of evidence were recovered at that location.

Both individuals are being held on charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, additional charges are "probable."

The names of the arrested suspects are being withheld pending the filing of formal charges.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 21 Sad 3 Angry 3

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.