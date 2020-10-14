Body found, Dement faces charges

The Farmington Police Department has made an arrest in the death of 44-year-old Anne Marie Whittle of Farmington.

Kevin Dement, 55, of Farmington, was arrested and has been charged with felony tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse. He is currently held in the St. Francois County Jail without bond.

Police Chief Rick Baker said the investigation began about 10 a.m. yesterday when the department was asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department regarding information obtained from a cooperating witness. The information related to Whittle's location and well-being.

Baker said an officer attempted to check on Whittle's well-being but was not able to find her at her work or at her home.

Dement was identified during the investigation, Baker said, so he was located at his workplace and later interviewed concerning what he knew as to the whereabouts and well-being of the victim.

According to Baker, Dement said he picked up the victim at a Farmington location and drove her to his house. Baker indicated Dement said he and the victim had a verbal altercation that turned physical, and the body of the victim would be located in the basement of Dement's residence at 127 Moore St.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence and the body was located, Baker said in Wednesday's statement. The St. Francois County Coroner was contacted, the next of kin was notified and an autopsy is scheduled Thursday to determine the manner and cause of death, Baker said.

