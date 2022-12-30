Body found in St. Joe State Park identified

The body of a deceased woman found in St. Joe State Park Thursday has been positively identified as 33-year-old Kelly Eckhoff of Park Hills.

Cpl. Logan Barton with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) said Eckhoff’s body was found in the state park at about 11 a.m. Thursday. He said Missouri Department of Corrections personnel were in the park conducting K-9 training exercises when they made the discovery. Barton could not provide the exact location of the woman’s body within the park. He mentioned that investigators speculated the woman’s body could have been in the park for a few days before being found.

Barton said at about 1 p.m. Thursday, the Mineral Area Major Case Squad was activated to assist the MSHP’s Division of Drug and Crime Control with the investigation.

He said an autopsy performed Friday morning did not determine the cause of Eckhoff’s death, and investigators would have to wait for toxicology results, which could take up to 6-8 weeks.

Barton noted that Eckhoff’s family had been notified of her passing.

This is a developing story, and more information will be released as it becomes available.