{{featured_button_text}}
Washington County

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 11,000 block of Radio Station Road for a report of a deceased person Wednesday night.

According to a brief statement by the sheriff's office, upon the deputy’s arrival, it was confirmed that the person was deceased. Sheriff Zach Jacobsen then requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control to assist with the death investigation.

The scene was processed, and the body was transported for an autopsy to confirm the identity and cause of death.

He said he wishes to thank the Washington County Coroner's Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Potosi Fire Protection District for their assistance.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
1

Load comments