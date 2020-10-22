Bond set for Dement after body discovered in basement

The woman’s wrapped-up body was located under a shelf and positioned behind boxes with other objects stacked in front of it in order to conceal the deceased from view, according to the report.

A detective applied for and was granted a search warrant to search the Moore Avenue home.

While he was applying for the search warrant, an officer checked the body for signs of life. After finding no vital signs, officers removed Whittle’s body from the sheet, and she was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to be performed.

Dement was booked at the St. Francois County Jail and initially held without bond.

The criminal complaint filed in the case requested Dement be held without bond due to the possibility that he may be charged in the death of Whittle, pending the outcome of an autopsy.

Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Gilliam said on Thursday that more charges could be filed depending on the results of the autopsy and toxicology. She said the cause of death at this time is unknown.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.