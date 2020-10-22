Bond set for Dement after body discovered in basement

An area man facing charges related to a Farmington woman’s death discovered last week appeared in St. Francois County court Thursday, where a $250,000 cash or surety bond was set.
Prior to Thursday’s court hearing, Kevin Dawaine Dement, 55, of Farmington, was being held without bond at the St. Francois County Jail after being charged on Oct. 14 with tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution and abandonment of a corpse.
According to a probable cause statement from the Farmington Police Department, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department received a report on Oct. 13 that the body of 44-year-old Anne Marie Whittle was in the basement of a home located at 127 Moore Ave. in Farmington.
After receiving the report, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department contacted the Farmington Police Department with the information.
The report states that Dement was contacted at his place of employment, and he granted police consent to search his home. Officers entered the house to secure the residence and to check the welfare of Whittle.
According to the statement, Dement told a Farmington officer that he was present when Whittle died, and the body of the woman was located in the basement.
In the basement, investigators located something wrapped in a sheet. Inside the sheet, Whittle was found.
The woman’s wrapped-up body was located under a shelf and positioned behind boxes with other objects stacked in front of it in order to conceal the deceased from view, according to the report.
A detective applied for and was granted a search warrant to search the Moore Avenue home.
While he was applying for the search warrant, an officer checked the body for signs of life. After finding no vital signs, officers removed Whittle’s body from the sheet, and she was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to be performed.
Dement was booked at the St. Francois County Jail and initially held without bond.
The criminal complaint filed in the case requested Dement be held without bond due to the possibility that he may be charged in the death of Whittle, pending the outcome of an autopsy.
Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Gilliam said on Thursday that more charges could be filed depending on the results of the autopsy and toxicology. She said the cause of death at this time is unknown.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
