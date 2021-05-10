Bone receives 15-year sentence for sodomy

A man appeared in Washington County last month where he was sentenced to prison for a sexual crime against a minor.
Jason Bone, 42, appeared before Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn on April 23, where he entered an Alford plea to the unclassified felony of first-degree statutory sodomy and was sentenced to spend 15 years in prison. Bone will not be eligible for parole until 85% of his sentence is served.
In entering an Alford plea, Bone did not admit guilt but admitted that the evidence presented by the prosecution would be likely to persuade a judge or jury to find him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
The man had initially been charged in February 2019 with one count of felony sodomy or attempted sodomy in the first degree, three counts of felony statutory rape or attempted statutory rape, three counts of felony statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy, and two counts of felony incest.
The charges in Washington County stemmed from reports made in September 2018.
According to court records, on Sept. 27, 2018, an altercation occurred at school between two young children who were related.
The report states that one child made comments suggesting that sex acts were occurring between the other child and Bone.
According to the report, during the forensic interview at the Children's Advocacy Center, one child disclosed that she had seen Bone’s private area and that he had made her watch pornographic movies on television. She then demonstrated how Bone had pinned her down and rubbed on her private area. The child reported that this occurred 10 times.
She reported to the forensic interviewer that her mother was aware of the incidents.
According to the probable cause statement, she also disclosed another incident that occurred while she was in bed with Bone. She stated that Bone held her down so she couldn’t breathe and had intercourse with her.
In addition, court documents revealed the girl had reported that when she was in kindergarten Bone took photographs of her nude.
According to the report, on Oct. 25, 2018, the girl met with her counselor and told her about times when Bone bound her hands while she was naked. She also said that while she and Bone were naked and having sex, he would take photos of them. She reported that she and Bone had sex multiple times.
A forensic interview was conducted with the younger sister and during the interview, she stated that Bone was mean. The younger girl stated that the other girl was “nasty” and that she had seen her being “nasty” with Bone.
However, it was reported to authorities that while in foster care, the younger child requested sex acts from adults. The child said that Bone had done these things to her and two other girls.
The case was prosecuted by Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Joshua Hedgcorth.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com