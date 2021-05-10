Bone receives 15-year sentence for sodomy

She reported to the forensic interviewer that her mother was aware of the incidents.

According to the probable cause statement, she also disclosed another incident that occurred while she was in bed with Bone. She stated that Bone held her down so she couldn’t breathe and had intercourse with her.

In addition, court documents revealed the girl had reported that when she was in kindergarten Bone took photographs of her nude.

According to the report, on Oct. 25, 2018, the girl met with her counselor and told her about times when Bone bound her hands while she was naked. She also said that while she and Bone were naked and having sex, he would take photos of them. She reported that she and Bone had sex multiple times.

A forensic interview was conducted with the younger sister and during the interview, she stated that Bone was mean. The younger girl stated that the other girl was “nasty” and that she had seen her being “nasty” with Bone.

However, it was reported to authorities that while in foster care, the younger child requested sex acts from adults. The child said that Bone had done these things to her and two other girls.

The case was prosecuted by Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Joshua Hedgcorth.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

