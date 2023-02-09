An area man faces charges of promoting and possessing child pornography this week following an online investigation and subsequent search of his residence on Wednesday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Austin J. Brayfield, 22, of Bonne Terre, has been charged in St. Francois County with one count of first-degree promoting child pornography and four counts of possession of child pornography.

According to a probable cause statement in the case, on Dec. 7, members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control (DDCC) were conducting an online investigation into internet users sharing child pornography when a device at a specified IP address offered photos of nude children.

Through public records, the report states police determined the IP address was registered to Charter Communications. The internet service provider reportedly responded to a search warrant and indicated the IP address was being used by an account for a house in Terre Du Lac, a private lake development community just outside Bonne Terre.

On Wednesday, investigators executed a St. Francois County search warrant at the Terre Du Lac residence, where they spoke to Brayfield, who was reportedly home at the time.

The report states Brayfield admitted to downloading and viewing child pornography on his cell phone. The man also allegedly admitted to storing approximately 30GB of child pornography on his cellular device.

A silver cell phone, which Brayfield reportedly said was his, was located in a laundry basket near his bed, according to police.

Brayfield allegedly told investigators he located the illicit sexual content through an app on his phone while at the Terre Du Lac residence on Rue Martel. The man reportedly said the youngest child depicted in the pornographic content he allegedly viewed was around 10 years old.

The report said authorities discovered hundreds of files of children engaged in sexual acts on Brayfield's cell phone. Investigators provided details about some of the videos, which reportedly showed children as young as 4-5 years of age.

Brayfield was booked at the St. Francois County Detention Center on Thursday, and a $150,000 bond was set in the case. If released on bail, the man is ordered to comply with GPS and pre-trial monitoring and is prohibited from having contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Court records show Brayfield waived formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty to the charges at an initial court appearance Thursday morning. He has applied for a public defender and is scheduled to appear in court again for a counsel status hearing on Feb. 16, according to court filings.

"The Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages internet users to promptly report to the patrol or local law enforcement anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children," the MSHP said after a separate investigation this week. "The Digital Forensics Investigative Unit is partially funded by the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force."