Bonne Terre man charged with robbery, assault, animal abuse in Camden County

An area man faces several felony charges after allegedly attempting to rob a general store and assaulting multiple people, as well as a dog, in a town near Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County.

Jeffrey Raymond Walker, 43, of Bonne Terre, has been charged with second-degree robbery, third-degree assault, first-degree property damage, first-degree harassment, fourth-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, first-degree animal abuse, second-degree property damage, and DWI - persistent offender.

According to a probable cause statement from the Camden County Sheriff's Office, at about 6:40 a.m. on Aug. 3, Camden County Dispatch received a 911 call concerning a disturbance at the Y Road General Store in Linn Creek. It was reported that a man had assaulted two individuals, destroyed the inside of the business, and left the area in a white Dodge pick-up truck.

The report states an officer arrived on the scene and met with the Y road General Store employee, a 36-year-old man, who was bleeding from the mouth, arm, and leg. The man began to explain what had happened, reportedly saying he was working inside the store when a large, bald man pulled up to the gas pump in a white Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck and got out.

The employee said the man, later identified as Walker, entered the building's side entrance. Walker and another customer, identified as a 57-year-old man of Linn Creek, were reportedly the only people in the store at that time. The employee said as Walker came into the business, he was acting very strange.

According to the report, the employee told police that Walker became even more agitated when the other customer in the store began talking to him. Walker allegedly walked over to the other man and punched him in the face, causing him to fall directly to the floor. The employee said that as he ran up to stop the altercation, he saw Walker kick the man in the face while he was still lying on the floor. The employee reportedly began yelling at Walker before the man proceeded toward the employee, grabbing his chest/shirt, pushing him into a display stand, and knocking him and the display to the floor. Walker then reportedly proceeded to the side door to leave and punched the glass door, causing it to shatter as he pushed it open.

The employee reported that Walker returned to his vehicle and appeared to be pouring gasoline on himself before coming back into the store. The employee told police when Walker returned, he again threw the other man in the store to the floor and then walked behind the counter, demanding money from the cash register. The employee said when he yelled at Walker to leave, the man punched the computer/cash register monitor, knocked it to the floor, and went back out to the parking lot.

Outside the general store, the employee told police Walker began yelling and threatening other customers, then walked back up to the man he had allegedly assaulted earlier inside the store, stood behind him, and punched him in the back of the head, causing the man to fall to the floor again. The employee said Walker took the man's phone and smashed it on the ground. The employee stated that Walker got into his vehicle and drove off, making a left turn onto Crystal Springs Road.

The report states that while speaking with the injured man and the store employee, an officer overheard radio traffic saying a woman had just called 911 reporting that she and her dog had just been chased and assaulted by a man just a few blocks away from the general store.

Dispatch also advised that the man had just been involved in a one-vehicle crash. The woman who called 911 identified herself as an off-duty nurse and claimed the man kicked her dog while she was trying to help him after she witnessed him wreck his vehicle.

The report states two other officers arrived on the scene to talk with the woman and attempt to locate the motor vehicle crash. Police reportedly found Walker and were able to place him under arrest. During the arrest, an officer said Walker was combative and spit blood toward him, which landed on his face and uniform.

Once Walker was placed under arrest, officers asked the woman to explain what had happened.

The report states the woman told police she had heard what she thought was a vehicle crash and someone screaming. She reportedly said she went down to the area and noticed a white Dodge pick-up had run off the road and collided with multiple boats and boat trailers. The woman recalled seeing a large bald man (Walker) exit the truck. She said she asked the man if he was OK, as he was covered in blood, and he started to walk toward her, screaming, "give me your phone or I'll kill you."

The woman told police she feared for her life and tried to hand Walker her phone. She said that was when he kicked her dog, according to the statement.

The report states an officer escorted Walker to Lake Regional Hospital in an ambulance. During the transport, the man reportedly said he had used methamphetamine prior to the reported events. When the officer asked Walker how much meth he had used, he allegedly replied, "a pound and a half. I snorted it, ate it, shot up, and shoved a wad of it in my a--."

Walker was booked into the Camden County Adult Detention Facility, where he is currently being held without bond.

The following morning, an officer returned to the Y Road General Store to meet with the business owner. The store owner said they had assessed the damages to the property and lost merchandise at $3,641.01.

While at the store, the officer made contact with another alleged victim, identified as a 69-year-old man, who reportedly said that during the altercation, he had located a long piece of rebar lying next to the business. The man told the officer he needed something for protection in case Walker approached him. The man said he had been standing next to the side entrance of the store when Walker started walking toward him, according to the report.

The man reportedly said Walker later punched the store employee, knocked him to the ground, and took a wooden stick that the worker had been using to defend himself. Walker then allegedly turned to the 69-year-old and hit him multiple times before the man hit Walker in the side of the head. The older man told police that as he was getting hit by Walker, he injured his right heel and left hand.

The report states that the boat marina where Walker had crashed his truck was contacted the day after the incidents and reported a total amount of $33,700 in damages to two boats and three boat trailers.

Court records indicate that Walker was scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Monday; however, the bailiff reported to the court that Walker was ill. The hearing was rescheduled for Thursday.

A search of Walker's criminal history showed the man has previous convictions for offenses, including two counts of felony stealing, two counts of burglary, two counts of DWI, and assault.