Bourbon charged with 14 sex crimes involving two juvenile girls in Wash Co.

An area man has been charged with multiple felonies in Washington County following allegations of sexual abuse involving two juvenile girls that reportedly occurred over a seven-year period.
Kent Dwayne Bourbon Jr., 36, of Potosi, faces 14 criminal charges, including first-degree rape, second-degree statutory rape, two counts of enticement of a child, five counts of first-degree sodomy, and five counts of first-degree statutory sodomy/deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years old.
According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Bourbon had sexual contact with two juvenile females on multiple occasions.
The report states that in 2014 when one of the alleged victims was younger than 13, Bourbon began performing sex acts on her.
When the girl reached 14 years of age, Bourbon reportedly started to have sexual intercourse with the child, working out "deals" in order to have sex with her. Police say Bourbon had been having sex with the young girl once a week since she was 14 years of age, with the last instance occurring on June 30.
The second alleged victim reported that Bourbon has been sexually touching her since she was 13 years of age. Bourbon would reportedly perform sex acts on the child and sexually touch her body, according to authorities.
On July 5, Bourbon entered a bathroom while the young teen was inside. The man reportedly asked to touch the girl, and she told him no. He reportedly responded by saying, "you owe me," and did it anyway, performing a sex act on the girl. The report states that Bourbon told the girl that "tonight was the night," and he was going to have sexual intercourse with her. This statement frightened the girl, and she reported the incidents to an adult.
Later that night, at 11 p.m., a deputy attempted to arrest Bourbon. The deputy reported that the man had left before his arrival, leaving his phone and belongings inside the residence. Police say the man hid his vehicle behind a family member's home and was receiving rides from other family members to avoid being taken into custody.
The alleged victims had told police that Bourbon said he would kill himself if he were ever arrested for these charges.
The criminal complaint filed in the case states that the older alleged victim had been victimized for seven years. The younger girl reported she had been abused for two years.
The court filing alleges that the illicit sexual contact had continued on a weekly basis, resulting in hundreds of sexual encounters through the years. The court document notes that prosecutors could have charged all of these incidents but had stopped at 14 sexual-based counts for now.
Additionally, the criminal complaint alleges that Bourbon continually pressured both girls to perform sexual acts on a routine schedule and threatened them with physical violence if they ever told anyone.
Bourbon was arrested on Friday and booked at the Washington County Jail. His bond was set at $400,000.
If released on bail, Bourbon is prohibited from having contact with the alleged victims, their family members, or anyone under the age of 17. The criminal complaint states that Bourbon lives with his mother just down the road from the alleged victims. He is ordered to be monitored by GPS prior to any release.
Bourbon was scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on Tuesday in Washington County. The charging documents indicate that Bourbon faces 11 possible life sentences, plus another 57 years if convicted of the charges in this case.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com