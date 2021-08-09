Bourbon charged with 14 sex crimes involving two juvenile girls in Wash Co.

On July 5, Bourbon entered a bathroom while the young teen was inside. The man reportedly asked to touch the girl, and she told him no. He reportedly responded by saying, "you owe me," and did it anyway, performing a sex act on the girl. The report states that Bourbon told the girl that "tonight was the night," and he was going to have sexual intercourse with her. This statement frightened the girl, and she reported the incidents to an adult.

Later that night, at 11 p.m., a deputy attempted to arrest Bourbon. The deputy reported that the man had left before his arrival, leaving his phone and belongings inside the residence. Police say the man hid his vehicle behind a family member's home and was receiving rides from other family members to avoid being taken into custody.

The alleged victims had told police that Bourbon said he would kill himself if he were ever arrested for these charges.

The criminal complaint filed in the case states that the older alleged victim had been victimized for seven years. The younger girl reported she had been abused for two years.