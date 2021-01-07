Bowyer sentenced in 2018 case

An area woman recently pleaded guilty in St. Francois County to sexual abuse involving a young girl.

Shelbi Nichole Bowyer, 31, of Bonne Terre, had initially been charged with two felony counts of first-degree sodomy in 2018. However, she pleaded guilty in December to the amended charge of second-degree sexual assault, a Class A misdemeanor.

Upon the state's recommendation, Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn sentenced Bowyer to serve 360 days in the St. Francois County Jail, granting credit for time served.

According to a probable cause statement, in May 2018, a girl less than 8 years old was interviewed by a Children's Advocacy Center (CAC) forensic interviewer at the CAC Office.

During the forensic interview, the child disclosed that she had been subjected to sexual contact by Bowyer.

The young girl explained that Bowyer had touched her "flower" with her hands, so the interviewer provided a diagram for the girl to identify where she was touched. She showed the interviewer that Bowyer had touched her inappropriately in her private area.

She reportedly explained the different ways Bowyer had touched her inappropriately and how she also touched her rear end.