Bragging gets fisherman in trouble

Tempted to brag on social media about the full stringer of fish you just caught? Make sure they’re legal.

One fisherman from Desloge discovered this the hard way, after he allegedly violated the legal limits and length of black bass he caught in Hager Lake in Farmington Industrial Park West.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), St. Francois County Conservation Agent Clayton Lewis cited an angler who kept illegal-sized largemouth bass that he fished over limits “— just so he could take a picture of a stringer full of fish.”

The MDC post reads, “Fish that aren’t immediately released unharmed are counted towards daily and possession limits of the taker. The picture below is from Hager Lake in Farmington. The angler was cited for possession of illegal length and over-limit of black bass. MDC reminds anglers to check statewide and Conservation area regulations prior to fishing and to read area regulation signs. And please don't boost your social media presence at the expense of our wildlife.”

One commenter, whose profile indicates he is from Farmington, was put out by the violation. “That’s why there is no fish in that freaking lake,” he commented. “5 years ago you could pull out massive bass. Now you are lucky to get one over 12 inches.”

Missouri Casenet identifies the alleged poacher as a 21-year-old male from Desloge. He was charged on May 27 with possession of black bass of illegal length, and taking and/or possessing over limit of black bass, both of which are misdemeanors.

According to Casenet, he was scheduled to go before Associate Circuit Court Judge Brice R. Sechrest on July 7, but failed to appear, resulting in a warrant being issued for his arrest on July 12.

Agent Lewis said he came across the man during a routine compliance check. “I measured them and counted them and found he was wrong all sorts of ways,” Lewis said. “It was a routine compliance check. After I found he had all these fish that were undersized, I asked him why he was keeping all these, because the sign says he can't. He said they were just picture fish, that he's gonna take a picture with them, was his reasoning.”

Lewis said if fishers want to take pictures with illegal-sized fish, they need to follow the regulations, keep them off a stringer and out of a basket, and make sure they’re alive when they make sure they put them back in the body of water from which they came.

“I’ve been getting the ‘we’re just taking pictures, we’re done for the day’ excuse at least three times this spring and summer, but this case was the most egregious of them,” Lewis said of the May 27 citation. “It’s interesting to me that there have been so many with the same excuse, and it’s gotten progressively worse.”

Lewis said it could be a scofflaw situation, but in some cases it might be ignorance of the law and a refusal to read the often-posted signs at MDC properties.

“It also does seem like there's not as many people that pick up the (regulations) booklets as they used to,” he said. “It just seems like people go off with what they read on Facebook, you know, and in the group forums and stuff, like a lot of things are anymore. A lot of the older folks still call and ask if they have questions about hunting and fishing.”

Lewis said Missouri’s hunting and fishing regulations — even those specific to black bass — are also all online at https://mdc.mo.gov. Missouri hunting and fishing regulations can often be found in booklets in places where hunting and fishing apparel and equipment are sold. He said if anyone has specific questions about hunting or fishing, his contact information is 573-330-8038 or clayton.lewis@mdc.mo.gov.

Anyone who sees or suspects a wildlife violation in the state of Missouri can also call the Missouri Operation Game Thief hotline, 1-800-392-1111. Depending on the severity of the violation, rewards can be given, and tipsters can remain anonymous.