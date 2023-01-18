BREAKING: Five SFC inmates escape Tuesday evening

Five inmates escaped from the St. Francois County Jail Tuesday night.

According to a press release, “five inmates were discovered missing” from the jail at the 10 p.m. count.

The inmates are identified as Lujuan Tucker, Kelly McSean, Aaron Sebastian, Dakota Pace and Michael Wilkins.

“It is believed the inmates accessed the detention center’s roof through a plumbing chase,” the press release states.

The inmate were seen on surveillance video stealing a dark gray 2009 Toyota Scion from the parking lot of the Centene Corporation in the Farmington Industrial Park at about 7 p.m. The Scion had a Missouri temporary tag on the rear of the vehicle and no front plate.

Tucker, McSean and Sebastian were being housed after allegedly committing offenses at the Sex Offender Rehabilitation and Treatment Services (SORTS) facility in Farmington. Records classify McSean as a sexual predator.

Pace was being held on charges that included resisting arrest, stealing, property damage and tampering with a motor vehicle. Wilkins was being held for second-degree burglary, probation violation.

The public should not approach or contact these individuals. If spotted, call 911 or your local police department.

This is a developing story and we will update it as details become available.