 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking topical featured

BREAKING: Five SFC inmates escape Tuesday evening

  • Updated
  • 0
SFC escaped inmates

Five inmates escaped from the St. Francois County Jail Tuesday night.

According to a press release, “five inmates were discovered missing” from the jail at the 10 p.m. count.

The inmates are identified as Lujuan Tucker, Kelly McSean, Aaron Sebastian, Dakota Pace and Michael Wilkins.

“It is believed the inmates accessed the detention center’s roof through a plumbing chase,” the press release states.

The inmate were seen on surveillance video stealing a dark gray 2009 Toyota Scion from the parking lot of the Centene Corporation in the Farmington Industrial Park at about 7 p.m. The Scion had a Missouri temporary tag on the rear of the vehicle and no front plate.

Tucker, McSean and Sebastian were being housed after allegedly committing offenses at the Sex Offender Rehabilitation and Treatment Services (SORTS) facility in Farmington. Records classify McSean as a sexual predator.

People are also reading…

Pace was being held on charges that included resisting arrest, stealing, property damage and tampering with a motor vehicle. Wilkins was being held for second-degree burglary, probation violation.

Tucker, Lujuan.jpg

Lujuan Tucker

DOB: 04-25-85

Ht: 5'10, Wt: 175 lbs

African American

Black hair, dreadlocks

Goatee

Tattoos:

R Arm: "how"

L Arm: "how long"

Shld: man w/gun

Back: stl arch

Address:

1016 W. Columbia

Farmington, MO 63640

Here on charges from SORTS for Assault 3rd.

SORTS charges:

- Felony Statutory Rape in the 1st Degree (originally charged with forcible rape) in St. Louis County 10-07-03.

- Victim: 12 year old female, unrelated to suspect

- While incarcerated on the above charge, Tucker received a violation for Forcible Sexual Misconduct on 07-09-07.
McSean, Kelly.jpg

Kelly McSean

Alias: Larry Bemboom

DOB: 10-30-1970

Ht: 5'9, Wt: 180Ibs

Bald

Has dentures

Brown eyes

McSean identifies as a female, his birth name is Larry Bemboom.

Address:

1649 Capital View Drive

Holts Summit, MO 65043

Here on charges from SORTS for knowingly damaging building or property owned / operated by Department of Mental Health.

SORTS charges:

Sexual Assault First Degree and Deviate Sexual Assault First Degree in Boone County, MO

Victim: 39 years of age, female

Incarcerated at SORTS since 04/01/2009
Sebastian, Aaron.jpg

Aaron Sebastian

DOB: 05-08-92

Ht: 5'8, Wt: 150 lbs

Shoulder length brown hair, wears in pony tail at times Full beard

Wears glasses

Hazel eyes

Address:

1016 W Columbia St

Farmington, MO 63640

Here on charges from SORTS Assault 4th.

SORTS charges:

- Two counts of First Degree Statutory Sodomy at age of 15.

- Victims were family and friends of family, age of female victims were 8 and 9.
Wilkins, Michael.jpg

Michael Wilkins

DOB: 04-05-82

Ht: 6'1, Wt: 170 lbs

Brown hair, straight short- nearly bald Brown eyes

Tattoos:

L arm: tattoo gun and tribal form

R arm: Dragon and skull

Chest: Dice

Neck: Polo

R Leg: Cowboy face with rebel flag

Address:

3076 Carron Road

Festus, MO

SFCSD Charges:

Burglary 2nd degree, probation violation
Dakota Pace

Dakota Pace

DOB: 03-24-96

Ht: 5'9, Wt: 150 lbs

Brown hair, straight short length Brown eyes

Goatee

Scars:

Cheek- small scar on right cheekbone

Address:

705 Locust Street Apt 2

Park Hills, MO 63601

SFCSD Charges:

Resisting, failing to yield

Stealing X2

C&I

Property Damage X2

Tampering with M/V X4

The public should not approach or contact these individuals. If spotted, call 911 or your local police department.

This is a developing story and we will update it as details become available.

Rescuers called off the search on Tuesday for victims of the Russian missile strike in the city of Dnipro with 20 people still missing and funerals being held in the grief-stricken Ukrainian city. Ukrainian authorities said on Tuesday the Russian strike in the eastern city of Dnipro at the weekend killed at least 45 people including six children.
Download PDF Inmate Pedigree.pdf
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

45 dead, 20 still missing as Ukraine ends tower block search

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News