BREAKING: Five SFC inmates escape Tuesday evening

Five inmates escaped from the St. Francois County Jail Tuesday night.
According to a press release, “five inmates were discovered missing” from the jail at the 10 p.m. count.
The inmates are identified as Lujuan Tucker, Kelly McSean, Aaron Sebastian, Dakota Pace and Michael Wilkins.
“It is believed the inmates accessed the detention center’s roof through a plumbing chase,” the press release states.
The inmate were seen on surveillance video stealing a dark gray 2009 Toyota Scion from the parking lot of the Centene Corporation in the Farmington Industrial Park at about 7 p.m. The Scion had a Missouri temporary tag on the rear of the vehicle and no front plate.
Tucker, McSean and Sebastian were being housed after allegedly committing offenses at the Sex Offender Rehabilitation and Treatment Services (SORTS) facility in Farmington. Records classify McSean as a sexual predator.
Pace was being held on charges that included resisting arrest, stealing, property damage and tampering with a motor vehicle. Wilkins was being held for second-degree burglary, probation violation.
Lujuan Tucker
DOB: 04-25-85
Ht: 5'10, Wt: 175 lbs
African American
Black hair, dreadlocks
Goatee
Tattoos:
R Arm: "how"
L Arm: "how long"
Shld: man w/gun
Back: stl arch
Address:
1016 W. Columbia
Farmington, MO 63640
Here on charges from SORTS for Assault 3rd.
SORTS charges:
- Felony Statutory Rape in the 1st Degree (originally charged with forcible rape) in St. Louis County 10-07-03.
- Victim: 12 year old female, unrelated to suspect
- While incarcerated on the above charge, Tucker received a violation for Forcible Sexual Misconduct on 07-09-07.
Kelly McSean
Alias: Larry Bemboom
DOB: 10-30-1970
Ht: 5'9, Wt: 180Ibs
Bald
Has dentures
Brown eyes
McSean identifies as a female, his birth name is Larry Bemboom.
Address:
1649 Capital View Drive
Holts Summit, MO 65043
Here on charges from SORTS for knowingly damaging building or property owned / operated by Department of Mental Health.
SORTS charges:
Sexual Assault First Degree and Deviate Sexual Assault First Degree in Boone County, MO
Victim: 39 years of age, female
Incarcerated at SORTS since 04/01/2009
Aaron Sebastian
DOB: 05-08-92
Ht: 5'8, Wt: 150 lbs
Shoulder length brown hair, wears in pony tail at times Full beard
Wears glasses
Hazel eyes
Address:
1016 W Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
Here on charges from SORTS Assault 4th.
SORTS charges:
- Two counts of First Degree Statutory Sodomy at age of 15.
- Victims were family and friends of family, age of female victims were 8 and 9.
Michael Wilkins
DOB: 04-05-82
Ht: 6'1, Wt: 170 lbs
Brown hair, straight short- nearly bald Brown eyes
Tattoos:
L arm: tattoo gun and tribal form
R arm: Dragon and skull
Chest: Dice
Neck: Polo
R Leg: Cowboy face with rebel flag
Address:
3076 Carron Road
Festus, MO
SFCSD Charges:
Burglary 2nd degree, probation violation
Dakota Pace
DOB: 03-24-96
Ht: 5'9, Wt: 150 lbs
Brown hair, straight short length Brown eyes
Goatee
Scars:
Cheek- small scar on right cheekbone
Address:
705 Locust Street Apt 2
Park Hills, MO 63601
SFCSD Charges:
Resisting, failing to yield
Stealing X2
C&I
Property Damage X2
Tampering with M/V X4
The public should not approach or contact these individuals. If spotted, call 911 or your local police department.
This is a developing story and we will update it as details become available.
