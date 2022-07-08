Brooks charged with drug trafficking, burglary, possessing a modified shotgun

An area woman is charged with drug trafficking and burglary after allegedly breaking into a home outside Farmington last week with an illegally modified firearm while the homeowners were out of town. Police arrived at the address while the alleged burglary was in progress and reportedly found the suspect in possession of more than 20 grams of fentanyl.

Natalie Ann Brooks, 37, with addresses listed in Farmington, Bonne Terre, and Cedar Hill, has been charged in St. Francois County with second-degree drug trafficking, second-degree burglary, unlawful possession of an illegal weapon, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, on June 29, the homeowners of a residence on Pendleton Road, while out of state, received an alert from their home security camera system regarding an intruder.

The report states deputies arrived at the house and found Brooks inside. She did not have permission to be at the residence.

While securing the scene, the report states an officer found a pink coin purse that Brooks claimed belonged to her. Inside was a crystalline substance that police believed to be methamphetamine and other drugs, including a large amount of what appeared to be fentanyl, along with a glass pipe, according to authorities.

The drugs were subsequently tested using a TruNarc field test and reportedly tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl. The criminal complaint indicates the amount of fentanyl was more than 20 grams.

The report states police also recovered a short-barreled shotgun with a 13-inch barrel.

Brooks was booked at the St. Francois County Detention Center, and a $200,000 bond has been set in the case.

If released on bond, Brooks is ordered to comply with GPS and pre-trial monitoring. The woman is further ordered to provide any prescriptions for controlled substances to her bond supervisor and must submit to blood, breath, and urine testing upon the court’s request.

On Tuesday, Brooks made an initial appearance in the case and waived formal arraignment on the charges. The woman is scheduled to appear in court again on July 12 for a confined docket hearing.

Court records show that Brooks had an outstanding warrant at the time of her arrest last week for failing to appear in Franklin County court on May 26. The Franklin County case was filed in March 2021, charging the woman with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Filings indicate Brooks has another pending court case out of Ozark in Christian County in which she is charged with four counts of possessing a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. An arraignment in the case is scheduled for Aug. 31.

A review of Brooks’ criminal history shows she has been charged in the past with offenses, including passing a bad check in Ste. Genevieve County and two municipal violations for failing to pay fines.