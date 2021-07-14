BT man pleads guilty to sex crime in Virginia after allegedly impregnating 13-year-old

During the summer of 2015, and with their mother's permission, Skaggs took the girl and her brother with him on a road trip in his semi-truck.

During the trip, Skaggs and the minors stopped at a truck stop in South Dakota, where he provided alcohol to them. After consuming the alcohol, Skaggs raped the girl while her brother slept in the top bunk of the semi-truck.

When the minors returned home, interviews were conducted by a social worker with the Virginia Department of Social Services and an investigator with the Lee County, Virginia, Sheriff's Office.

During the interview, the girl said that Skaggs had asked if she wanted to have sex, and she said no. Skaggs then took off her clothes and his own clothes and held her down while having sex with her. The girl recalled trying to get Skaggs off of her but said he kept holding her down and covering her mouth so she could not scream to her brother.

In or around the fall of 2015, a medical examination concluded that the girl was pregnant. She gave birth to a child in the spring of 2016.

The FBI collected DNA samples from Skaggs and from the girl's child. The DNA test results indicated Skaggs was the child's father with a probability of paternity greater than 99.999%.