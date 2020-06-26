BT woman charged after pursuit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An area woman is facing multiple felony charges after a high-speed pursuit in rural St. Francois County Tuesday.

Samantha Martinez, 33, of Bonne Terre, was charged Wednesday with resisting arrest/stop by fleeing: creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person; first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle; second-degree assault and second-degree assault/special victim.

According to a probable cause statement by the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to stop a truck being driven by Martinez. The truck had reportedly been under surveillance in Jefferson County, and Martinez is a suspect in other investigations.

The license plates on the vehicle, a tan four-door Ford F-350 Super Duty truck, were allegedly supposed to be assigned to a Kia. When he saw the truck, the report says, the deputy activated his lights and siren, whereupon Martinez hit the gas on two-lane Rouggly Road.

The report states Martinez continued to drive at rates of up to 110 mph and swerved from lane to lane, causing oncoming traffic to swerve to avoid collision.