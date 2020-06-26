BT woman charged after pursuit

An area woman is facing multiple felony charges after a high-speed pursuit in rural St. Francois County Tuesday.
Samantha Martinez, 33, of Bonne Terre, was charged Wednesday with resisting arrest/stop by fleeing: creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person; first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle; second-degree assault and second-degree assault/special victim.
According to a probable cause statement by the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to stop a truck being driven by Martinez. The truck had reportedly been under surveillance in Jefferson County, and Martinez is a suspect in other investigations.
The license plates on the vehicle, a tan four-door Ford F-350 Super Duty truck, were allegedly supposed to be assigned to a Kia. When he saw the truck, the report says, the deputy activated his lights and siren, whereupon Martinez hit the gas on two-lane Rouggly Road.
The report states Martinez continued to drive at rates of up to 110 mph and swerved from lane to lane, causing oncoming traffic to swerve to avoid collision.
While driving in the oncoming lane of traffic, Martinez reportedly drove directly at an oncoming motorcycle. Martinez abruptly stopped the truck and turned around, facing the deputy’s patrol vehicle, then accelerated and drove directly toward him. The deputy reports he drove off the right side of the road to avoid being hit by Martinez.
The report says Martinez drove back to where the pursuit began and nearly hit the same motorcyclist again. The woman failed to negotiate a turn and her vehicle became stuck in a ditch in the area of Rouggly Road and Highway D, after which she was apprehended.
The truck allegedly driven by Martinez had been reported stolen out of Kansas City.
Martinez was booked into the St. Francois County Jail and a $50,000 cash-only bond was set in the case. If released on bail, Martinez must be fitted with a GPS monitoring device.
According to court documents, Martinez has been charged in the past with forgery, fraudulent use of a credit device, stealing a motor vehicle, providing fraudulent information on a driver’s license application and multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.