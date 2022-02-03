Buchanan charged in Bone Hole shooting

Formal charges have been filed this week against an area man who allegedly shot a juvenile male at the Bone Hole Swimming Access outside Desloge on Saturday.

Nicholas Fred Buchanan, 28, of Leadwood, has been charged in St. Francois County with three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon (prohibited possession by a felon), and unlawful use of a weapon (shooting at or from a moving vehicle).

According to the probable cause statement, on Saturday at approximately 1:28 a.m., deputies with the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department responded to a call at the Desloge Firehouse regarding a gunshot victim.

The report states that interviews with the alleged juvenile victim garnered that he was shot while operating his motor vehicle near the Bone Hole Swimming Access on Landfill Road in Desloge.

Deputies reportedly responded to the Bone Hole area and located numerous spent shell casings of 9mm and .223 calibers. The detective division responded and processed the scene where a Kia motor vehicle emblem was located.

The alleged victim was interviewed on Monday at St. Louis Children's Hospital, where he identified one of the juvenile suspects that he said he knew was at the scene, according to the statement.

The alleged victim also reportedly identified the suspect vehicle as a small, reddish SUV. The juvenile male further reported that the suspect vehicle crashed into the rear of his vehicle while he was fleeing from the incident.

Three juvenile suspects were detained and interviewed regarding the incident. Two of the three confessed to their involvements and to being present at the scene. Two of the juveniles reportedly told police that Buchanan had driven them to the location and witnessed the man shooting at and into the alleged victim's moving vehicle with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol. The minors also reportedly confirmed that Buchanan was driving a red Kia SUV.

The report states that investigators located an address for Buchanan where they also located a red Kia with front-end damage and a missing manufacturer's emblem from the front of the vehicle.

Buchanan was arrested, and police executed a subsequent search warrant recovering a Hi-Point brand 9mm pistol.

On Tuesday, at approximately 5:48 p.m., Buchanan was interviewed by a detective about the incident.

During the interview, Buchanan reportedly waived his Miranda Rights and allegedly admitted to driving three juveniles in his red/maroon Kia Sport SUV to the location of the shooting. The man allegedly told the detective that he was armed with a Hi-Point 9mm pistol which he discharged into the alleged victim's vehicle, firing 12 shots.

The report states that Buchanan said he knew, as a convicted felon, that it was illegal for him to possess a firearm.

The man was booked at the St. Francois County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.

St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock said on Tuesday that the three juveniles allegedly at the scene with Buchanan were taken into custody at the Juvenile Detention Center, and the sheriff's department would be requesting charges against them similar to Buchanan's.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.