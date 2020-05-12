Bullock describes precautions in place at SFCSD

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

On Tuesday, St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock discussed current conditions in his department during the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Prominent on the list is the positive virus test of one of his deputies.

“Last Thursday, the positive test come in,” he said. “Everyone that has come in close proximity of her has been tested and they come back negative. She’s been doing fine, staying home under an abundance of caution for 14 days recommended by the health department.

"She was having some sinus problems and a headache. When she went to her doctor, they gave her a test.”

Bullock said that other than that, it is business as usual for the sheriff’s department.

“We’ve got gloves and masks, and we’re disinfecting the place every day, of course we’ve been doing that even before that,” he said. “We are still taking temperature of prisoners when they are brought into the sally port.”

The department has resumed allowing public access to the office for normal business, including applying or renewing carry and conceal permits and sex offender registration.

“We put a Plexiglas shield at the front desk, but other than that we are business as usual,” he said.