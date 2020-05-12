Bullock describes precautions in place at SFCSD

On Tuesday, St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock discussed current conditions in his department during the COVID-19 shutdowns.
Prominent on the list is the positive virus test of one of his deputies.
“Last Thursday, the positive test come in,” he said. “Everyone that has come in close proximity of her has been tested and they come back negative. She’s been doing fine, staying home under an abundance of caution for 14 days recommended by the health department.
"She was having some sinus problems and a headache. When she went to her doctor, they gave her a test.”
Bullock said that other than that, it is business as usual for the sheriff’s department.
“We’ve got gloves and masks, and we’re disinfecting the place every day, of course we’ve been doing that even before that,” he said. “We are still taking temperature of prisoners when they are brought into the sally port.”
The department has resumed allowing public access to the office for normal business, including applying or renewing carry and conceal permits and sex offender registration.
“We put a Plexiglas shield at the front desk, but other than that we are business as usual,” he said.
According to Bullock, the stay-at-home orders and quarantines have changed the frequency of most of the calls that they respond to.
“Domestic violence calls are still up,” he said. “Ex parte orders, we are serving a lot of those. We are getting a lot of child abuse and sex abuse cases on the kids. It was pretty steady anyway but has went up since people are staying home.”
Bullock noted that the amount of drug-related responses remained relatively the same.
On the other side of the coin, Bullock said that certain types of incidents have fallen off dramatically.
“Traffic accidents are down everywhere, not just here,” he said. “Thefts and burglaries have went down, because people are home and working from their homes.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.