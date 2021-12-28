Burgess found not guilty of felonies

A jury trial was recently held in St. Francois County, ending with the acquittal of an area man accused in 2019 of kidnapping and domestic assault.

The two-day trial took place on Nov. 1-2. The second day of the trial concluded with the jury finding William Burgess, 40, of Farmington, not guilty of first-degree kidnapping and second-degree domestic assault but guilty of misdemeanor second-degree property damage.

Presiding Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn sentenced Burgess to six months incarceration on the count of property damage, granting credit for time served. The man was then released after the trial.

The case was tried by Assistant St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Charles Hirth. Burgess was defended at trial by Public Defender Alex Turpin.

Burgess was charged with the crimes in November 2019 following an alleged incident involving his mother at a residence on Kiesha Lane in Farmington.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

