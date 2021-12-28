 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Burgess found not guilty of felonies

Burgess found not guilty of kidnapping, domestic assault

William Burgess

 2019 file photo

A jury trial was recently held in St. Francois County, ending with the acquittal of an area man accused in 2019 of kidnapping and domestic assault.

The two-day trial took place on Nov. 1-2. The second day of the trial concluded with the jury finding William Burgess, 40, of Farmington, not guilty of first-degree kidnapping and second-degree domestic assault but guilty of misdemeanor second-degree property damage.

Presiding Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn sentenced Burgess to six months incarceration on the count of property damage, granting credit for time served. The man was then released after the trial.

The case was tried by Assistant St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Charles Hirth. Burgess was defended at trial by Public Defender Alex Turpin.

Burgess was charged with the crimes in November 2019 following an alleged incident involving his mother at a residence on Kiesha Lane in Farmington.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

0 comments
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron disrupt air travel for 5th consecutive day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News