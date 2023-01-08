Burkett presented Law Enforcement Purple Heart

On Wednesday, Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett was presented the Law Enforcement Purple Heart by Judge Michael Randazzo of the 42nd Judicial Circuit of Missouri.

The Law Enforcement Purple Heart may be issued to any law enforcement officer who is injured, wounded or killed in the line of duty. To be eligible for the Law Enforcement Purple Heart, a person must seek professional medical attention and be out of work for a minimum of one week.

“I’m honored to get it and, coming from a family full of law enforcement and military, all my family is really proud for me and that means a lot to me,” said Burkett. “It’s something that I certainly didn’t want or ask for, it was just something that happened.”

In January 2022, the Iron County Jail had an outbreak of COVID-19. Burkett said the department had lost a deputy due to COVID-19, and he was not going to allow another death. In order to prevent the staff from being exposed as much as possible to COVID-19, Burkett worked long hours around the clock, sometimes reaching as many hours as 73 to 74 hours straight in one week.

“It kind of put me on the forefront of that,” Burkett said. “That’s where I got COVID.”

He was hospitalized for four months with serious health issues. He endured eight surgical procedures and a month-long coma.

A year later, Burkett’s lungs are at 50% capacity and he said the doctors do not expect to see the capacity getting better. At night, Burkett uses oxygen, due to his oxygen levels dropping. He can get winded easily.

The award is one Burkett believes most want to run away from. Burkett said while many people would see the award as great, Burkett has had to explain to everyone the only way to receive the Law Enforcement Purple Heart is to go through something terrible.

“It was really devastating to me to lose a deputy to COVID, I wasn’t going to allow it to happen again,” Burkett said. “So if I could do anything to prevent it, I was going to, and it put me out.”