Burrow gets 80 years in prison for sodomy of unconscious teen

An area man is headed to prison this week after a St. Francois County judge sentenced him to serve 80 years. Earlier this year, a jury found the man guilty of sodomy related to reports that he had intercourse with a 19-year-old girl who he found passed out at an area lake development in 2018.

Cecil Burrow, 64, of Ironton, appeared before Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn at his sentencing hearing on Friday, following a jury trial held May 24-25. The jury deliberated for just 30 minutes before rendering guilty verdicts on four counts of first-degree sodomy and recommending 20-year prison terms on each count.

The judge accepted the jury's recommendation, handing down sentences of 20 years on each count and ordering the terms to run consecutively for a total of 80 years behind bars.

The case was tried by Special Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kathi Alizadeh and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Linda Freeman on behalf of the prosecution, and Assistant Public Defender Geralyn Ruess represented Burrow.

The case was investigated by the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department.

"The St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney's Office appreciates the dedication of Detective Matt Wampler in assisting us in bringing justice for the survivor in this matter," the office said in a statement after the trial in May.

The case against Burrow was filed in 2018 following reports that the man had intercourse with a teenage girl at an area lake development after he found her passed out.

According to a probable cause statement in the case, on July 25, 2018, a detective with the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department conducted a recorded interview with a 19-year-old girl who explained she was a victim of a rape that occurred at Lake Hanna.

The detective reported the girl told him that on July 14, 2018, she was extremely intoxicated and passed out on a bed in a camping trailer. She said she didn't know the person who lived there and was unfamiliar with the residence.

The girl said that when she woke up, her bikini bottom was off, and she was naked from the waist down. She said she immediately felt pain.

On Aug. 3, 2018, the detective interviewed Burrow at the sheriff's department. There, he reportedly said he did have sex with a 19-year-old girl in his camping trailer. Burrow told the detective that prior to the intercourse, she was confused and intoxicated, according to the report.

Burrow said she was slurring her words and was stumbling around. He reportedly admitted he had sex with her while she was intoxicated. He said that just before picking the girl up at a nearby campsite, he was aware that she was passed out on a hammock in a rainstorm.