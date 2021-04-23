Byington charged with murder

An area man faces charges related to the death of a local woman whose remains were found in Bollinger County this week.
Kyle Byington, 47, who has an address listed in Desloge, was charged in Bollinger County on Friday with first-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse.
According to a news release from the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, authorities received information pertaining to a missing woman, identified as Jennifer Porzeinski, who had been reported as missing to the Madison County Sheriff's Office on March 16.
The information provided to the agency suggested that investigators needed to speak with Byington in reference to the disappearance and possible location of Porzeinski. It was reported that Byington was the last known person to see or speak with the missing woman.
After receiving the information, officials with the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control met with Byington at his residence located on Bollinger County Road 362 on Tuesday.
While speaking with Byington, information was obtained that Porzeinski had been with the man at his residence prior to when she was reported as missing. A short time later, Byington was placed under arrest for multiple arrest warrants out of Bonne Terre related to criminal charges not pertaining to this investigation.
After he was placed under arrest, Byington was transported to the Bollinger County Jail. At the jail, police questioned the man about the disappearance of Porzeinski.
After the interview, a search warrant was obtained for Byington's residence, and multiple pieces of evidence were located and collected.
On Wednesday, officials with the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control, and members of the Cape Girardeau County/Bollinger County Major Case Squad resumed the search of Byington's home, as well as the property.
During that second search, human remains were located on Byington's property in a shallow grave.
Investigators then spoke with the man, and he reportedly informed them that on the night of Porzeinski's death, he and the woman had gotten into a physical altercation. The man reportedly said that after the altercation, he killed Porzeinski by choking her with a dog leash and then buried her on the property behind his residence.
Police said Porzeinski's death is believed to have occurred between Jan. 28-29.
The remains were removed from their location on the property, and an autopsy was scheduled.
On Friday, an autopsy of the human remains was conducted at the St. Francois County Morgue in Farmington. The autopsy revealed that the human remains were that of Porzeinski, according to the sheriff's office.
Once the autopsy was concluded, examiners determined that the cause of death was neck compression, possibly due to strangulation.
An arrest warrant was issued for Byington's arrest on Friday when the formal charges were filed. The man was denied bond upon the issuance of the warrant. He remains in custody at the Bollinger County Jail and is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
"I would like to personally thank investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office, and Cape Girardeau Police Department for their assistance throughout this investigation," said Bollinger County Sheriff Casey A. Graham. "All further questions pertaining to this investigation will be referred to Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney Stephen P. Gray."
