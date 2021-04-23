Byington charged with murder

After he was placed under arrest, Byington was transported to the Bollinger County Jail. At the jail, police questioned the man about the disappearance of Porzeinski.

After the interview, a search warrant was obtained for Byington's residence, and multiple pieces of evidence were located and collected.

On Wednesday, officials with the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control, and members of the Cape Girardeau County/Bollinger County Major Case Squad resumed the search of Byington's home, as well as the property.

During that second search, human remains were located on Byington's property in a shallow grave.

Investigators then spoke with the man, and he reportedly informed them that on the night of Porzeinski's death, he and the woman had gotten into a physical altercation. The man reportedly said that after the altercation, he killed Porzeinski by choking her with a dog leash and then buried her on the property behind his residence.

Police said Porzeinski's death is believed to have occurred between Jan. 28-29.

The remains were removed from their location on the property, and an autopsy was scheduled.