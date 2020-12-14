Cadet man charged with murder, arson

The ammunition was the same caliber and brand as the ammunition used to kill the victims. The firearm, which matches the magazine recovered from Richards’ house, was located after he hid it at a friend’s residence.

One of the stolen phones was located in Richard’s pocket at the time of his arrest. The other phone was located near Richards’ residence. The victim’s handgun was located inside Richards’ residence, along with more of the specific ammunition used in the homicide.

The report also states that Richards used Feverston’s cell phone after the murders.

On Dec. 9, authorities located Richards driving a 2006 Kia Rio on Highway 21. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop but he took off at a high rate of speed. He drove at speeds of 90 mph on Highway 21 and then turned left on John Smith Road. He wrecked the vehicle near 11873 John Smith Road. He fled the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Authorities found on him a clear plastic bag that contained a white crystal-like substance that tested positive for meth.

On Thursday, Richards was charged with first-degree harassment, resisting a lawful stop and tampering with physical evidence in an unrelated incident that occurred Nov. 20 and involved another woman.