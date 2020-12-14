Cadet man charged with murder, arson

A Cadet man is facing numerous charges in connection with a fire investigation that turned into a homicide investigation in Washington County.
Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen confirmed on Sunday that the Mineral Area Major Case Squad was activated as the fire on Arnault Branch Road in Cadet at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7 became classified as a homicide investigation.
Andrew Lige Richards, 50, of Cadet, was charged on Monday with two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree arson, four counts of armed criminal action, possession of meth, and resisting a lawful stop.
He is being held in the Washington County Jail without bond.
According to the probable cause statement, on Dec. 7, Richards unlawfully entered the back door of a residence located at 11928 Arnault Branch Road in Cadet. Once inside, he shot 11-year-old Trevor Cook twice and 53-year-old Tammy Feverston four times.
The report further states he stole two cell phones and a handgun “and possible other items that cannot be accounted for” before burning the residence and fleeing.
“The residence was fully involved with flames, burning the entire residence, along with the victims’ bodies,” the court document states.
Authorities canvassed the residence and found spent ammunition casings. The same ammunition, loaded inside a pistol magazine, was located inside Richards’ residence on Gold Finch Road in Cadet.
The ammunition was the same caliber and brand as the ammunition used to kill the victims. The firearm, which matches the magazine recovered from Richards’ house, was located after he hid it at a friend’s residence.
One of the stolen phones was located in Richard’s pocket at the time of his arrest. The other phone was located near Richards’ residence. The victim’s handgun was located inside Richards’ residence, along with more of the specific ammunition used in the homicide.
The report also states that Richards used Feverston’s cell phone after the murders.
On Dec. 9, authorities located Richards driving a 2006 Kia Rio on Highway 21. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop but he took off at a high rate of speed. He drove at speeds of 90 mph on Highway 21 and then turned left on John Smith Road. He wrecked the vehicle near 11873 John Smith Road. He fled the vehicle and was taken into custody.
Authorities found on him a clear plastic bag that contained a white crystal-like substance that tested positive for meth.
On Thursday, Richards was charged with first-degree harassment, resisting a lawful stop and tampering with physical evidence in an unrelated incident that occurred Nov. 20 and involved another woman.
The charges allege he harassed a woman, and followed her in her vehicle until she called 911 from a gas station. When officers arrived, he fled at a high rate of speed. Due to his “reckless driving,” the officers terminated the pursuit on Highway 21. The vehicle that he was driving was found a short time later on Cyclone Road burned.
Funeral services for Feverston and Cook were held on Sunday.
In her Moore Funeral Home obituary, it states, "Tammy was a kind and caring friend to all she met and lived life to its fullest. She loved spending time outdoors, fishing, working around her home and being outside in the sunshine.
"She was a loving wife, daughter, sister and grandmother, cherishing every moment she spent with her family. She was always there to help others in need. She will be deeply missed but the impact she left in this world will never be forgotten."
In Cook's obituary, it states, "Trevor was full of energy and his contagious smile could light up a room. He was a student at Kingston K-14 and was loved by his classmates and teachers. He loved playing outside with his friends, swimming and playing games on his X Box and phone. His memory will live on in the heart of all the lives he touched."
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up on behalf of the victims' family to help with funeral expenses.
According to Lt. Robert Lang Jr. of the Potosi Fire Department, fire crews were dispatched to a residential structure fire with entrapment on Arnault Branch Road in Cadet at approximately 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7.
Lang said the reporting party had advised emergency dispatch that a woman and one of her grandchildren were inside the burning house.
The lieutenant said he was with the third unit that responded to the first alarm and arrived on the scene to find the house fully engulfed in flames. He said he immediately struck a second alarm for additional manpower and water.
Lang said that due to the heavy flames, firefighters could only attempt entry at the back of the home; however, they did not immediately locate the occupants, who were at the other end of the residence where the fire was the heaviest.
Fire crews were on the scene for several hours as containment efforts and scene investigation continued into the night.
Washington County Sheriff's Office, Coroner's Office and the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office have been involved in the investigation.
