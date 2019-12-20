Callahan gets 90 years

A local man found guilty of sexual crimes involving a child following a jury trial in October was back in court this week for sentencing.
Circuit Court Judge Wendy Wexler Horn sentenced Troy Callahan, 45, of Leadwood, on Friday to 90 years in prison.
A trial was held on Oct. 7 and it took jurors just 11 minutes to find the man guilty on three counts of first-degree statutory sodomy of a 5-year-old child.
Presiding over the all-day trial was Judge Horn and the case was tried by then-Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Benjamin Campbell.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Courtney Goodwin represented the state during Friday’s sentencing hearing and Callahan appeared in custody with Assistant Public Defender Ayla Michelle Chadbourne.
Judge Horn first took up the defense’s motion for a new trial. The motion was entered on behalf of Callahan the day after he was found guilty.
The defense argued the motion on claims that three of the jurors appeared to fall asleep during the October trial.
The judge replied to the defense’s claim saying that no issues regarding jurors were brought up during the trial and she denied their motion for a new trial.
Callahan’s counsel asked the court for a sentence of 10 years while the prosecution pushed for a harsher sentence, requesting the maximum sentence of 30 years on each count to run consecutively.
The victim in the case was not present at the sentencing but her mother provided a brief letter to the court which Goodwin read aloud.
The young girl’s mother stated in the letter that the crimes committed against her daughter have taken a hard mental toll and asked the court to sentence Callahan to the maximum term allowed.
Before handing down the sentence, the defense counsel again asked for leniency, citing the victim’s lack of displayed emotion while on the witness stand during the trial. They also said the victim was unable to identify Callahan during the trial.
Goodwin countered by saying that just because the 5-year-old victim didn’t break down on the stand doesn’t mean she wasn’t suffering. She also brought up the fact that it took the jurors such a minimal amount of time to deliberate, emphasizing that the "jury verdict was swift and clear."
The charges were initially filed after the victim’s mother brought concerns to authorities and an investigation was performed.
According to a probable cause statement by Cpl. S. Owens of the Leadwood Police Department, on Dec. 14, 2018, officers were contacted by a woman reporting that on Dec. 5, 2018, her then 5-year-old daughter stated that Callahan “touched her in her private parts when she went to bed.”
According to the woman’s statement, Callahan was babysitting the child at night while she worked. The woman reported that her 5-year-old daughter stated that her private area hurt. When asked if anyone had touched her there, the child said yes and identified Callahan as the perpetrator.
The child was taken to St. Louis Children’s Hospital for an examination on Dec. 6, 2018.
Court documents state that during a forensic interview, at the Children's Advocacy Center in Farmington, the child disclosed that Callahan had placed his leg over her and made her feel trapped. In addition, she stated that he had touched her private area over her clothing as well as skin to skin and forced her to touch his private area. In each instance, the child stated that she had asked Callahan to stop.
The judge ultimately accepted the recommendation of the state and sentenced Callahan to serve 30 years on each of the three counts. She ordered that the prison terms be served consecutively for a total of 90 years behind bars.
Callahan indicated in court that he plans to appeal the court’s judgment.
Callahan has a previous criminal record and has been incarcerated in the past.
According to court records, Callahan was released from the Missouri Department of Corrections on Oct. 30, 2018, after serving two years of a five-year sentence for a 2016 second-degree felony C assault of a law enforcement officer in Washington County.
Callahan also served time in jail in 2013 for misdemeanor A theft, and had been incarcerated to the Missouri Department of Corrections for a sentence of four years in 2013 for a probation revocation involving felony failure to provide child support.
