Care facility employee charged with stealing from company

A woman has been charged in Madison County after allegedly stealing close to $20,000 from a care facility in Fredericktown while employed to manage clients' money.
Nicole King, 32, of Fredericktown, was charged last week with one count of felony stealing ($750 or more).
According to a probable cause statement from the Madison County Sheriff's Office, an officer spoke with the owner of Covenant Care Services about a theft. The owner reported that at least $7,000 was discovered missing on Oct. 9 from the business located at 1610 Highway 72 in Madison County.
The business owner said he spoke to all of his employees about something missing and gave them an opportunity to return the money; however, the money had not been returned.
The report states that on Oct. 16 and Oct. 19, the officer spoke with the facility's employees and asked each of them the same questions. All responses were recorded, but investigators were reportedly unable to identify a suspect.
On Dec. 14, investigators again asked the business owner to explain how the money was discovered missing. The owner said that Covenant Care Services maintains money for several clients that company staff oversee. He said the company fronts the cash to the clients, and they are allotted a budgeted amount that is later reimbursed by the state of Missouri.
The owner said the cash is budgeted for the clients for several different expenses including rent, utilities, lawn care, pest control, and personal use. He told police that this money is contained in four separate fire-safe boxes, and these boxes are stored in his office, which is generally locked except during business hours when the door is open. He said the only individuals with a key to his office are himself and two staff members. The keys to the fire safes were stored in his desk drawer.
After discovering that money was missing from the fire safes, the owner instructed his staff to do an audit on the safes to determine if any more money was missing. An audit was completed, and it was discovered that a total of $7,042 was missing from 13 different client envelopes.
The report states that a monthly audit was completed on Sept. 29, and no money was missing at that time. During the monthly audits, police learned that two staff members check the money by one employee counting it. The other verifies the amount calculated with the ledger balance stored on the business computer. The staff members who did the September audit were King and another woman.
Additionally, the owner told investigators that the money in these fire safes was managed by a single individual, King. He explained that King was hired in May to maintain the cash money and was trained by the employee who did the job before King's hiring.
The report states that from the date she completed training until her last employment date in October, King was solely responsible for the cash in the fire safes and the cash deposits made from the money in the safes.
The owner told police that if a client had a payment due or had to reimburse Covenant Care for expenses they incurred, King's job was to withdraw that exact amount of cash from the client's envelope in the safe, deposit that amount into the Covenant Care checking account at First State Community Bank, and then write a check from that same Covenant Care checking account to pay the payment.
Her job responsibility was also to record these transactions in the ledger on the computer spreadsheet.
The owner explained that it was normal to have cash money included in the bank deposits for reimbursement purposes, but no cash deposits were made between June and October. With this information, investigators asked the owner to get a copy of all deposit slips prepared since Jan. 1, as well as a copy of the ledger showing the transactions.
In addition to the requested documents, the owner gave information about one particular client who had money in one of the safes and had recently passed away. He reported that the client passed away on Sept. 8 and that King had written checks to pay for the client's funeral services before making entries in the ledger, reflecting that the money was deposited in the checking account. The owner said that there was no record of a cash deposit made for the money.
Police asked to speak with members of staff once more, and interviews were scheduled for Dec. 15. The owner informed investigators that King was there for the original interview but had been off work on medical leave since the middle of October. Police told him an interview with King would be set up for a later date.
While police were at the business conducting interviews, the owner provided them with copies of the ledgers of clients that had cash deposited in the company account, copies of the deposits made to the account, copies of the three previous monthly audits, and an email of money that was supposed to be deposited. The information from the ledger and email compared with the deposit slips reportedly revealed another $5,962.60 in cash was missing.
On Dec. 22, investigators interviewed King at the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
The report states that King was advised that she was not under arrest or detained and was free to leave. She was also informed of her Miranda Rights and agreed to speak with the police.
During the interview, King disclosed that she began working at Covenant Care on May 6 and that she was hired to maintain the financial records and monies for clients overseen by the company. She told police that she did have access to the office where the clients' monies were secured but did not have a key to the office. The woman also said that she had access to the safe keys and that she would be in possession of the keys while at work unless she left to make a deposit or lunch. She explained that she would leave the keys with one of four other employees when she had to leave the company office.
King then provided information about her job and how the clients' monies were received and released from the fire safes.
When asked about making deposits, King said that sometimes the clients' monies were deposited into the Covenant Care checking account at First State Community Bank. She said there would be a record of the funds deposited on the deposit slip.
The officer then showed King the ledgers of three different clients. King said that she recognized the ledgers of each client and was familiar with each client's financials. The officer questioned King about several instances in which the logs showed transactions that had not been deposited in the bank. The officer showed King copies of all the deposit slips for those alleged deposits and advised that none of the deposit slips indicated any cash had been deposited.
While looking at the copies of the deposit slips, the officer asked King if that was her writing on them, and she reportedly agreed that it was. She said that she did not know what happened and the money should have been deposited.
After questioning, the officer told King that a report would be handed over to the Madison County Prosecutor for further review.
The officer also told King that the company owner just wanted the wrong to be righted and the person who took the money to come forward. King denied any wrongdoing and said a couple of coworkers at Covenant Care seemed to have it out for her there. She gave two coworkers' names and said she felt that either one could have possibly taken the money because one of them wanted her job. She reportedly said the other coworker was "just acting too nice" to her and felt she was trying to set her up on something.
The interview was concluded, and King left the sheriff's office. The two employees mentioned by King were interviewed, but police did not identify them as suspects in the case.
Later that same day, the investigator obtained a copy of the deposit slips that King would have prepared from bank personnel. The officer received 14 pages of deposit slips dated from June 10 to Oct. 19. Each page contained four deposit slips, except for the last page, which only had two deposit slips. The officer noted that these deposit slips were the same slips shown to King on Dec. 22, during the interview in which she admitted to preparing the bank documents.
Police were granted an investigative subpoena for the King's personal financial records at First State Community Bank in Fredericktown.
On Jan. 4, investigators received seven bank statements for King's account, one for each month from June through December.
A review showed that each statement contained cash amounts deposited into King's account using either a bank teller or an ATM.
The report states that King's monthly statements listed cash deposits of amounts ranging from $1,000-$6,980.
It is noted in the report that two deposits were made on Sept. 15, one for $600 and another for $1,000. The deposits were made on the same day the company ledger indicated that a cash deposit of $1,622.62 and $85 should have been deposited into the Covenant Care Services bank account.
After reviewing King's employment record, police found that all of the cash deposits were made on dates King worked at Covenant Care Services. It was also revealed that all deposits prepared for Covenant Care Services from June 10 to Oct. 19 were prepared on the same days that King had worked, according to the statement.
The investigation revealed that King allegedly appropriated a total of $18,682.62 in cash from Covenant Care Services between June 18 and Oct. 9, while employed by Covenant Care Services. The investigation further revealed that King reportedly deposited a total of $20,302 cash into her personal checking account at First State Community Bank from June 1 to Oct. 16 while employed by Covenant Care Services, according to the report.
King was booked at the Madison County Jail on Saturday, and a $25,000 cash-only bond has been set in the case.
