Caruthers charged after allegedly pulling gun on officer New Year's Eve

An area man faces felony charges this month after allegedly pulling a gun on a police officer on New Year's Eve.

Justin Caruthers, 33, of Desloge, has been charged in St. Francois County with first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, resisting an arrest, and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to a probable cause statement from the Park Hills Police, on Dec. 31, an officer was dispatched to the area of southbound US 67 at the Fairgrounds Drive exit regarding a person in dark clothing walking on the northbound shoulder and jumping into traffic.

While the officer was traveling southbound on US 67 in the right-hand lane, he reportedly noticed a person had suddenly jumped to their feet and out in front of his patrol car. The officer then shifted his patrol car to the highway's right shoulder and reversed northbound on the southbound shoulder toward the person.

The report states that as the officer got close to the man, a brown pit bull dog that was unleashed and walking in the thick grass near the man charged the officer and barking viciously. The officer reported he did not see the dog until that moment, and at that time, he unholstered his duty weapon and began yelling for the subject to control the dog, so he did not have to shoot the animal in fear of being attacked.

The man then reportedly turned around and charged after the dog and began yelling at the officer to put his gun away or he was going to "blow [the officer's] head off."

The subject, identified as Caruthers, reportedly walked the dog to the sapling and began screaming for the officer to put his gun away. The officer reportedly told Caruthers he would holster his firearm, but only after the man had secured the dog and allowed the officer to pat him down for weapons. The officer then requested additional units to the scene.

The report states that after realizing that Caruthers would not comply, he told the man he would put his gun away. Instead, the officer reportedly shut off the flashlight mounted to his duty weapon and lowered it to a safe and ready position to where Caruthers could not see it.

Caruthers tied the dog to the tree, placed his hands in the air, and approached the officer, according to the report. The man complied with the officer's order to sit on the ground.

While sitting in the grass, the report states that Caruthers said, "I grew up in the backwoods of De Soto, Missouri. Where I come from, if someone puts a gun in your face, you stick one back in theirs."

Startled by the statement, the officer asked Caruthers if he had a gun, to which the man reportedly answered, "you're damn right," and dropped his arms.

The report states that two other Park Hills officers pulled up to the scene just as the man dropped his arms. Caruthers then reportedly drew a small black pistol and pointed it in the initial officer's direction, approximately 15 feet away with his finger on the trigger.

The officer reportedly began to back up and rotate to his right while screaming for Caruthers to drop the weapon. The officer reported that he believed at the time of drawing the gun, Caruthers pulled the trigger on the firearm as he was pointing it toward him. The officer reportedly thought the weapon did not fire because there was not a round in the chamber when recovering the gun; however, the magazine was reportedly loaded with four rounds.

The report states that after the weapon failed, Caruthers threw the pistol in the officer's direction. The other two officers then tackled the man in an effort to detain him as they had reportedly witnessed him pull the gun on the other officer.

As the officers struggled and wrestled with Caruthers, the report states he was able to get on his hands and knees and began crawling toward the weapon he had thrown. An officer ran to the gun and stepped on it to keep the man from regaining control of it. Eventually, police on the scene were able to take Caruthers into custody.

An arrest warrant was issued last week, and the man was detained on Friday. He was booked at the St. Francois County Jail, and a $100,000 bond was set in the case. If released on bail, Caruthers is ordered to comply with pre-trial monitoring.

Court records show that Caruthers is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms. The man pleaded guilty in 2009 to a count of first-degree burglary in Jefferson County. He received a seven-year suspended prison sentence for the burglary and was placed on five years of supervised probation.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.