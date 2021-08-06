Caruthers found dead in jail cell

An area man sentenced to life in prison for murder last month was found dead in his jail cell Wednesday.
Anthony David Caruthers, 32, of Bonne Terre, had been in custody at the St. Francois County Jail awaiting transfer to the Department of Corrections to serve his sentence when jail staff reportedly found the man deceased in his cell Wednesday evening.
Sheriff Dan Bullock said the department contacted the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control to conduct an investigation into Caruthers' death.
Caruthers was found in a cell by himself, and the sheriff said there were no signs of foul play.
An autopsy was performed on Friday, and investigators will be awaiting toxicology results before determining what caused the man's death.
In July, Caruthers pleaded guilty in St. Francois County to the 2016 murder of Farmington businessman Michael VanStavern.
Caruthers appeared in St. Francois County Court on July 16, where he entered a guilty plea to seven charges, including second-degree murder, armed criminal action, second-degree burglary, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, and escape or attempted escape from custody.
Circuit Court Judge Wendy Wexler Horn handed down a sentence of life in prison on the count of second-degree murder.
The judge gave Caruthers 30 years in prison for armed criminal action, seven years on the burglary count, and seven years for tampering with a motor vehicle. The man received four-year prison sentences for each of the three remaining counts. He was ordered to serve each term concurrently.
