Caruthers found dead in jail cell

An area man sentenced to life in prison for murder last month was found dead in his jail cell Wednesday.

Anthony David Caruthers, 32, of Bonne Terre, had been in custody at the St. Francois County Jail awaiting transfer to the Department of Corrections to serve his sentence when jail staff reportedly found the man deceased in his cell Wednesday evening.

Sheriff Dan Bullock said the department contacted the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control to conduct an investigation into Caruthers' death.

Caruthers was found in a cell by himself, and the sheriff said there were no signs of foul play.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An autopsy was performed on Friday, and investigators will be awaiting toxicology results before determining what caused the man's death.

In July, Caruthers pleaded guilty in St. Francois County to the 2016 murder of Farmington businessman Michael VanStavern.