CASA provides kids with court advocacy

CASA, a nationwide program that comes to the aid of abused or neglected children by providing trained volunteers to speak up in courtrooms for their best interests, has now opened a CASA of the Parkland office in Farmington to serve the children of St. Francois County.
“CASA actually stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate,” said Julie Kruppe, who along with local Executive Director JoAnna Watts, is wanting to get word out about the organization’s presence in the county. "The program is basically providing advocates for kids who have been removed from their homes due to abuse and/or neglect. We are volunteer-based, non-profit organization.
“Our volunteers go through about 30 hours of training and then they are assigned by the court to a case. They will follow that child through their time in foster care until they have that permanence. Many times, it goes beyond that because they develop such a good relationship. But, as many people know, it is sometimes hard because there is a turnover of caseworkers and so, this just provides consistency to kids in foster care and giving them that one person they can count on.”
As a foster parent herself, Kruppe is well-aware of the difficulties faced by children in the foster care program.
“We adopted our little girl two years ago from foster care, and we had another little girl and she went back with her biological father, which is wonderful,” she said. “That is always the goal — reunification. With our one little girl, we were so fortunate to have one caseworker. With our second little girl, we were on our fifth or sixth caseworker.
“It is really hard for them to come in and get up to speed. That’s why CASA is something that is so near and dear. I went to volunteer in Arkansas and JoAnna has also volunteered for CASA. It’s something that we’re so excited to bring to our community.”
According to the national CASA website, inspiration for the program came to Seattle juvenile court judge David W. Soukup in 1976. The judge realized he had insufficient information to make a life-changing decision regarding a 3-year-old girl who had suffered from child abuse.
“It terrified me to make decisions about kids when I didn’t have anybody there,” Judge Soukup recalled. “That’s where the idea came from. These children, who had experienced abuse or neglect, needed trained volunteers speaking up in the courtroom for their best interests.”
The judge expected six or seven people to show up at the initial CASA volunteer meeting but was surprised to discover that public response was greater than he could have ever dreamed.
“When I walked into the lunchroom there were 50 people there, and I said, ‘This is going to work.’”
Forty-four years later, the CASA program can be found in 49 states.
“There’s multiple local programs in the state of Missouri,” Kruppe said. “The Missouri CASA Association (MoCASA) is who we go through, and as of the beginning of March, we are members of the National CASA Association as well. We are a brand-new local program that has been actively seeking volunteers since last fall and we’ve had a great response.
“Now it’s just letting the community know that we are actively doing interviews and we’re going to start a training class soon. We want to bring awareness of the need — especially since April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.”
CASA of the Parkland’s new office is Suite 105 in the Liberty Hall building located at 400 N. Washington St. in Farmington. Now that the program has a permanent location, Watts is working hard to create a large social media presence to make people aware that the program has arrived in St. Francois County.
“People can follow us on Facebook or Instagram at CASA of the Parkland,” she said. “I am able to set up Zoom meetings with people if they want to find out more information. I’m accepting applications. I had an interview yesterday and today, so those have been great. They take about 45 minutes to an hour.
“Before all of the social distancing went into effect, there was just helping a lot of people understand what CASA is. I was going to community events and calling people. We were going to be a part of Country Days, the [Desloge] Labor Day Picnic and Blues, Brews and BBQ — just really getting out into the community.”
Watts believes CASA of the Parkland offers a unique opportunity for St. Francois County residents who want to make a difference in the lives of children.
“I know that there’s a lot of people who know that we have a lot of children in foster care in our area,” she said. “My parents were a foster family when I was growing up. We had kids all the time. I can remember it felt like growing up with kids from everywhere. My youngest brother was in foster care. We actually adopted him, so this is really close to my heart.
“Like Julie mentioned, I was a CASA volunteer before I started in 2014, when I lived in Tennessee. I’m so glad that we have it here because we have an average of 270 children each night in foster care. That’s just in our county. We do not have that large a number of foster placements.
“I’m a firm believer that there are people who want to adopt but they’re not able to. There are people that want to foster but they’re not able to. That’s kind of where CASA comes in, because everyone can be a part of the process. They can volunteer. They can sponsor. They can donate. They can educate people about it. There are so many ways for each member of the community to be involved.”
Once volunteer training events begin, Watts will serve as a facilitator to make them ready to take on the job of helping give children a voice in the local court system.
“After the 30 hours of training, the volunteers are sworn in at the courthouse,” she said. “Judge Wendy Horn has been really great with giving CASA ongoing support and she has been who’ve we’ve been working with to make sure that each case has a process.”
From April 27 through May 1, CASA of the Parkland is holding an online “No Gala, Gala” at www.casaoftheparkland.org for those interested in learning more about the program.
“We’re asking anyone who would like to learn more about CASA of the Parkland to join us,” Watts said. “Join us online to learn about the benefits of having a CASA volunteer from someone who had a CASA volunteer themselves, as well as the program’s benefits to the community. We are going to have several videos explaining who we are and what we do. If it has been on your heart to help children who have experienced abuse or neglect, specifically in foster care, this is your chance.”
Watts noted that the "No Gala, Gala" will be held again May 5 as part of GoFundMe's #GivingTuesdayNow. Charities like CASA of the Parkland that have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus crisis are eligible to receive matching grants from GoFundMe.org, the charitable and advocacy arm of GoFundMe Charity. Qualified charities that raise $1,000 from 10 or more online donations will receive a $1,000 matching grant from GoFundMe.org.
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
