Case against Potosi man accused of hit-and-run injuring juvenile moves to circuit court level

Felony charges against an area driver accused of hitting a 12-year-old child with his vehicle earlier this year have been bound over to circuit court for trial in Washington County.

Authorities allege the man was captured on video hitting the juvenile at a crosswalk in Potosi and leaving the scene in September. The 12-year-old child reportedly sustained serious injuries in the collision.

Joseph William Doss, 57, of Potosi, is now charged in circuit court with second-degree assault, armed criminal action, leaving the scene of an accident, and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The Washington County Prosecuting Attorney's Office issued a press release Monday stating that, on Wednesday, an evidentiary hearing was held to determine if there is probable cause for the case against Doss to proceed to trial in circuit court. After the hearing, the court found probable cause for the charges and ordered the case to be bound over to the circuit court level.

The prosecutor's office said the evidence presented at Wednesday's hearing showed Doss was the driver and sole occupant of a red 2005 Ford Ranger that hit a 12-year-old cross-country team runner at an intersection on Sept. 16.

The man was reportedly seen on video failing to stop at a crosswalk at the intersection of South Mine and West Jefferson streets, where he allegedly struck the juvenile.

The initial police report states Doss struck the 12-year-old child with the front of his truck, causing the child to be "thrown into a ditch." In the video, the report states Doss is seen looking in front of his vehicle toward the juvenile as he struck him. After the man reportedly hit the 12-year-old child, he allegedly failed to stop and check on the child and proceeded to drive south on Mine Street to his address about a mile away.

When Doss arrived at his home, the report states he hid his truck behind the house so it could not be seen from the road. It was later discovered that the vehicle was displaying plates belonging to another, according to police.

During an interview, Doss reportedly told police that at about noon on Sept. 16, he was at a friend's house where he consumed two 12-ounce Bud Light beers. The man told police that after leaving his friend's house, he went to Mineral Point to pick up tools from another friend's house before going home, according to the report.

Doss reportedly explained that the route he took home was Highway 8 to Mine Street, where he made a left turn by the sheriff's office and proceeded toward Jefferson Street. The man allegedly said that at the intersection of Mine and Jefferson streets, he saw that he struck an orange or yellow colored object, what he described as a shirt or a bag, and noticed it fly up over the passenger side of his truck, but did not stop to check what it was.

Throughout the interview, the report states Doss kept saying he did not mean or intend to strike the juvenile. Doss was arrested at 6:32 p.m. on Sept. 16, and an officer noted in the report that the man had a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his breath.

Doss was booked at the Washington County Jail, and a $60,000 bond has been set in the case. Court records show that he was released from custody after posting his bond on Oct. 24.

While free on bail, the court ordered that Doss be prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol. The bond conditions state the man is not to go into any businesses where the primary sales are from alcohol while awaiting trial.

According to the criminal complaint filed in the case, Doss has two previous convictions for DWI and a third conviction for excessive blood alcohol content (BAC).

The case is being prosecuted by newly-elected Washington County Prosecuting Attorney John I. Jones IV, and First Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Caleb J. Aponte. The Potosi Police Department investigated the case.