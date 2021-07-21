Caruthers pleads guilty to murder, gets life sentence

After their arrests, Reed and Caruthers both made statements to the police about their roles in the murder.

According to a probable cause statement, during a recorded interview, Reed explained that Caruthers killed VanStavern at the Red Cedar Lodge in Bonne Terre on Nov. 2, 2016.

Reed said Caruthers had called him and picked him up at his house in Park Hills. He told investigators that Caruthers was driving VanStavern's Porsche SUV, and Caruthers asked for his help with something but didn't initially give any details. Reed stated Caruthers, while driving him to Red Cedar Lodge, explained to him how he had killed VanStavern.

Reed told investigators they went into room 14, and Caruthers said that VanStavern's body was under the bed. Reed said he lifted up the mattress and found VanStavern.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The report states that Reed told police he helped Caruthers remove VanStavern from the motel room. He said they bought items from a local business to help them conceal the body while they took it from the motel room and placed it into the back of the Porsche.

Reed told investigators he had some of VanStavern's belongings at home. He said he and Caruthers took the items there after leaving Red Cedar Lodge.