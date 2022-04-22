Casey charged with child molestation

A man is in custody without bond after being accused of molesting a 10-year-old girl last year.

Joel Keith Casey, 36, of Woburn, Massachusetts, with ties to the local area, was charged Friday in St. Francois County with second-degree child molestation involving a child less than 12 years of age.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, on Feb. 28, a detective responded to the Children's Division in reference to assisting with an emergency investigation at a Bonne Terre address.

The detective reportedly spoke with a Children's Division worker, who told him she went to investigate a disclosure made by a girl to a teacher at school.

The report states the Children's Division worker then informed the child's parents that a man, identified as Casey, had placed his hand in her private area. Authorities believe the sexual contact occurred about July 2021, according to the statement.

On March 1, the detective reports attending the Child Advocacy Center interview of the child. The report states the girl disclosed that sometime in July 2021, Casey, touched her thigh and her private area.

The child reportedly stated that Casey was then lying on his back and had attempted to get her to touch him in his private area. She explained that she kept pulling her hand away from him when this was occurring, according to the report.

Casey was booked at the St. Francois County Jail on Friday, where he is currently being held without bond. If a bond is set, the man is ordered to comply with GPS monitoring before being released.

Court filings indicate that Casey is considered an extreme flight risk as he is employed as an over-the-road salesman.

Casey had his initial court appearance on Tuesday, waiving formal arraignment on the charge and requesting time to hire private counsel. He is scheduled to appear before the court again on April 19.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

