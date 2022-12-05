Casey's Store robbed Sunday night

The Casey’s Convenience Store on Potosi Street in Farmington was the scene of an armed robbery Sunday evening.

Lt. Chris Bullock with the Farmington Police Department said that the incident happened at about 8:50 p.m.

“A white male wearing a mask, black hood, gray long sleeve pullover, blue sweatpants, camouflage gloves and black tennis shoes entered the Casey’s Store located at 529 Potosi Street,” he said. “The suspect brandished a knife and demanded the money from the registers.

"The suspect then fled west behind the store with an undetermined amount of cash from the registers.”

The Farmington Police Department is actively investigating the incident and has released a photo of the perpetrator obtained from the store security camera system.

Bullock stated that if anyone has information on the robbery, contact the Farmington Police Department at 573-756-6686.