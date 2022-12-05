 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Casey's Store robbed Sunday night

  • Updated
  • 0
Casey's robbery

Pictured is a surveillance photo from the armed robbery of a Farmington Casey's store Sunday.

 Farmington Police Department

The Casey’s Convenience Store on Potosi Street in Farmington was the scene of an armed robbery Sunday evening.

Lt. Chris Bullock with the Farmington Police Department said that the incident happened at about 8:50 p.m.

“A white male wearing a mask, black hood, gray long sleeve pullover, blue sweatpants, camouflage gloves and black tennis shoes entered the Casey’s Store located at 529 Potosi Street,” he said. “The suspect brandished a knife and demanded the money from the registers.

"The suspect then fled west behind the store with an undetermined amount of cash from the registers.”

The Farmington Police Department is actively investigating the incident and has released a photo of the perpetrator obtained from the store security camera system.

Bullock stated that if anyone has information on the robbery, contact the Farmington Police Department at 573-756-6686.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two charged with burglary in SFC

Two charged with burglary in SFC

A man and woman face burglary and stealing charges after security camera footage reportedly captured the pair during the recent theft of nearl…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Iranians are skeptical about Iran's Attorney General's announcement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News