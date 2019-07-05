{{featured_button_text}}
Cell phone dispute leaves woman injured and man in jail

Horton

 Washington County Sheriff's Dept.

A dispute over the payment for a cell phone bill left a Washington County woman seriously injured and a Richwoods man in the Washington County Jail.

Darrell Horton, 52, of Richwoods, has been charged with felony domestic assault in the first degree causing serious physical injury. Horton is being held at the Washington County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

According to a probable cause statement by Deputy Spencer Gibson of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Monday the deputy was dispatched to a domestic dispute at a Route H residence in Richwoods.

According to the court document, the woman had allowed Horton to be on her cell phone plan as long as he paid his portion of the bill. When Horton failed to pay his part of the bill, she had the service suspended on Horton’s phone and then went to his residence to retrieve the cellular device which also belonged to her.

The report states that when the woman arrived at Horton’s home he struck her in the right eye with a closed fist causing a contusion and redness to the eye. Horton then began pushing the woman to the floor of the residence several times causing her to hit her elbow on a piece of furniture.

Horton then grabbed the woman by her hair and slammed her head into the floor. At this time, according to the report, Horton punched the woman between five and seven times. During the altercation it was reported that Horton told the woman several times, “I’m going to kill you!”

The report states that Horton’s actions caused the victim to accumulate medical bills, lose wages from her employment, and to need extensive recovery.

The court document notes that Horton was arrested and charged with three counts of assault in the first degree and one count of endangering the welfare of a child on June 14. In addition, the report states that Horton is known to abuse illicit drugs and alcohol as well as a history of family violence.

According to the deputy’s statement, Horton has an extensive criminal history including possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license, resisting arrest, assault in the third degree, passing bad check, probation violation, non-support, burglary in the first degree, domestic assault in the first degree, and violation of an order of protection. 

The report notes that Horton is a repeat offender, a possible flight risk, and a danger to the victim. Based on this information, Associate Circuit Judge Troy Hyde has ordered Horton held on a $50,000 cash only bond.

