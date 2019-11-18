Charges deferred in September assault case

Felony charges against an area man have been deferred by the St. Francois County Prosecutor’s Office, meaning the man will avoid prosecution for his alleged role in a physical altercation involving his mother and stepfather in September.
James Young, 26, of rural Bonne Terre, had been charged on Sept. 3 with Class A felony first-degree domestic assault-serious physical injury and Class B felony first-degree domestic assault-first offense.
Young was accused of assaulting his mother and stepfather at their home where Young also lived. They had reported to police that Young became upset and accused his stepfather of taking some of his belongings.
The report stated that Young first attacked his mother and then began throwing items around the house. Young’s stepfather attempted to get between Young and his mother at which point Young reportedly struck his stepfather.
Young then went outside where his mother attempted to calm him down. Young reportedly then pushed his mother down a hill. Following the attack, Young fled into the woods.
According to the statement, Young’s mother suffered seven broken ribs.
Officers were able to locate Young at the residence the following day, at which time he was taken into custody and transported to the St. Francois County Jail.
St. Francois County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Courtney Goodwin said that the deferment of the charges means Young won’t be prosecuted at this time. However, she explained that there is no statute of limitations on first-degree assault so the state could potentially bring the charges back up at a later date.
