Charges deferred in September assault case

Felony assault charges against a rural Bonne Terre man have been dismissed by the St. Francois County Prosecutor's Office. 

 File photo

Felony charges against an area man have been dismissed by the St. Francois County Prosecutor’s Office and he will not face prosecution for his alleged role in a physical altercation involving his mother and stepfather in September.

James Young, 26, of rural Bonne Terre, had been charged on Sept. 3 with Class A felony first-degree domestic assault-serious physical injury and Class B felony first-degree domestic assault-first offense.

Young was accused of assaulting his mother and stepfather at their home where Young also lived. They had reported to police that Young became upset and accused his stepfather of taking some of his belongings.

The report stated that Young first attacked his mother and then began throwing items around the house. Young’s stepfather attempted to get between Young and his mother at which point Young reportedly struck his stepfather.

Young then went outside where his mother attempted to calm him down. Young reportedly then pushed his mother down a hill. Following the attack, Young fled into the woods.

According to the statement, Young’s mother suffered seven broken ribs.

Officers were able to locate Young at the residence the following day, at which time he was taken into custody and transported to the St. Francois County Jail.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

