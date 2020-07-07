Charges filed after high-speed pursuit last week

The report states that Vanbuskirk then attempted to strike a deputy's vehicle head-on with his vehicle but missed him. The driver reportedly made it back onto U.S. 67, traveling northbound at speeds of 100 mph while weaving in and out of traffic and changing lanes erratically.

The vehicle entered into Jefferson County, where troopers set up spike strips at U.S. 67 and Papin Road. When the pursuit approached Papin Road, the report states that Vanbuskirk attempted to avoid the spike strips and almost struck the trooper’s patrol vehicle. Despite efforts, the car did drive over the spike strips causing the front driver’s side tire to deflate.

The deputy reports that Vanbuskirk continued driving carelessly and made a left turn off U.S. 67 onto Long Road, where the car tire that had been spiked completely came off the rim. The man continued to drive on the rim at 80 mph in the wrong lane.

According to the statement, Vanbuskirk made a left turn onto Route V despite multiple signs advising that the highway was closed due to construction. When the pursuit approached the closed highway’s barricades, Vanbuskirk drove through, hitting the road signs and crashing through the barricades. The man turned right onto Hardin Road and then left onto Silver Springs Road, reaching speeds of 40-60 mph while driving in the lane of oncoming traffic.