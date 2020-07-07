Charges filed after high-speed pursuit last week

Formal charges were filed in St. Francois County on Monday after a high-speed pursuit last week.
Zachery Vanbuskirk, 31, of De Soto, has been charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest by fleeing, first-degree property damage, and multiple traffic offenses.
According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy was patrolling the area of U.S. 67 on the evening of July 1, when he observed a passenger vehicle missing a front license plate and displaying a rear plate that expired in 2017.
The report states that when the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, the driver, identified as Vanbuskirk, failed to yield and immediately sped up to approximately 100 mph, continuing southbound reaching speeds of 105 mph while failing to maintain a single lane.
The driver then reportedly got off the highway at the Parkway Drive exit in Park Hills, eventually driving across the overpass in the wrong lane. The fleeing car continued onto Doss Road, a dead-end road, where it went off-road through a field and back onto Parkway Drive. The vehicle then made a right turn onto Eastern Outer Road, failing to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Halter Road.
According to the statement, the vehicle headed north toward Thornbird Road, where it went off-road again through a field and cut through the House of Praise Church parking lot at approximately 50 mph, before coming back out onto Dakota Road.
The report states that Vanbuskirk then attempted to strike a deputy's vehicle head-on with his vehicle but missed him. The driver reportedly made it back onto U.S. 67, traveling northbound at speeds of 100 mph while weaving in and out of traffic and changing lanes erratically.
The vehicle entered into Jefferson County, where troopers set up spike strips at U.S. 67 and Papin Road. When the pursuit approached Papin Road, the report states that Vanbuskirk attempted to avoid the spike strips and almost struck the trooper’s patrol vehicle. Despite efforts, the car did drive over the spike strips causing the front driver’s side tire to deflate.
The deputy reports that Vanbuskirk continued driving carelessly and made a left turn off U.S. 67 onto Long Road, where the car tire that had been spiked completely came off the rim. The man continued to drive on the rim at 80 mph in the wrong lane.
According to the statement, Vanbuskirk made a left turn onto Route V despite multiple signs advising that the highway was closed due to construction. When the pursuit approached the closed highway’s barricades, Vanbuskirk drove through, hitting the road signs and crashing through the barricades. The man turned right onto Hardin Road and then left onto Silver Springs Road, reaching speeds of 40-60 mph while driving in the lane of oncoming traffic.
As the driver turned left onto Berry Road, the passenger jumped out of the car. The pursuit continued a short distance before finally coming to a stop. Once stopped, a deputy gave Vanbuskirk verbal commands to get out of the vehicle and to lie on the ground, to which he did not comply. A K9 was deployed and apprehended the man.
A registration check revealed that Vanbuskirk did not have a valid driver’s license and had a no-bond warrant out of Jefferson County for driving while revoked.
According to the report, the vehicle was searched, and officers found a glass pipe with residue inside, commonly associated with smoking methamphetamine.
Vanbuskirk was booked into the St. Francois County Jail and a $40,000 cash or surety bond was set in the case.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.